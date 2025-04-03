or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Morgan Wallen
OK LogoNEWS

Morgan Wallen Says Fame Is 'Weird' After 'SNL' Exit Drama: 'Not Ideal to Go Anywhere'

morgan wallen
Source: MEGA

Morgan Wallen opened up about the downsides of fame after his 'SNL' exit drama.

By:

April 3 2025, Published 7:20 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Morgan Wallen is getting real about the downsides of fame — just days after his controversial early exit from Saturday Night Live.

“It’s still weird, and there’s parts of [fame] that I don’t like,” the country star admitted on “Last Weekend” podcast, which aired Wednesday, April 2.

“I think anybody who has to deal with that … it’s not ideal,” he continued.

Article continues below advertisement
morgan wallen
Source: MEGA

Morgan Wallen said fame still feels 'weird' and restrictive.

Article continues below advertisement

Wallen, who faced several controversies in the past, opened up about how fame limits his freedom, making even simple outings stressful.

“It’s not ideal to go everywhere, and even if you don’t get bothered, you were on edge the whole time because you thought you might. There’s things that you just don’t do. There’s just things you don’t do anymore,” he told host Theo Von.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Theo Von/YouTube
Article continues below advertisement

Still, he’s found ways to hold onto certain hobbies — like hunting — where he can truly unwind.

“I can go be with my buddies. I’m in the middle of nowhere. I can be at ease,” he explained. “I can not stress out. You just find ways to supplement it, I think, you know?”

Article continues below advertisement
morgan wallen mickey madison
Source: Saturday Night Live/YouTube

Morgan Wallen was criticized for leaving the 'SNL' stage as the credits rolled.

Article continues below advertisement

Von sympathized, noting it would be tough for the “Love Somebody” singer to visit a bar without instantly being recognized, to which Wallen agreed.

“It’s definitely the best thing for me. I mean, if you’re using a bar as a specific example, that’s definitely the best thing for me,” Wallen joked. “I ain’t been in a bar since the last time I was in a bar that everybody knows about.”

MORE ON:
Morgan Wallen

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Wallen stunned viewers when he abruptly walked off the SNL stage after host Mikey Madison thanked him during the closing moments.

Instead of sticking around to celebrate with the cast — like most musical guests do — he gave the Anora actress a quick one-armed hug and dipped.

Article continues below advertisement

Shortly after, he posted an Instagram Story from his private jet with the now-infamous caption, “Get me to God’s Country.”

The phrase quickly became a meme, with fans using it to joke about escaping awkward situations. Others, however, slammed his exit as “rude.”

Article continues below advertisement
kenan thompson
Source: MEGA

Kenan Thompson said the singer's exit was 'pretty visible.'

Article continues below advertisement

Even longtime SNL star Kenan Thompson was thrown off by Wallen’s swift departure.

"I don't know what goes through people's minds when they decide to do stuff like that. I don't know if he understood the assignment or not, or if he was really feeling a certain kind of way,” Thompson told reporters.

Article continues below advertisement
morgan wallen
Source: MEGA/morganwallen.com

Morgan Wallen turned the controversy into a business by selling merch with his viral phrase.

"You see somebody before you get a chance to say hi or say good job or anything like that, they just dipping. I thought maybe he had to go to the potty or something," the actor quipped.

Despite the backlash, Wallen is cashing in on the moment — selling that exact phrase on a $45 white T-shirt in his online store.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.