Morgan Wallen Says Fame Is 'Weird' After 'SNL' Exit Drama: 'Not Ideal to Go Anywhere'
Morgan Wallen is getting real about the downsides of fame — just days after his controversial early exit from Saturday Night Live.
“It’s still weird, and there’s parts of [fame] that I don’t like,” the country star admitted on “Last Weekend” podcast, which aired Wednesday, April 2.
“I think anybody who has to deal with that … it’s not ideal,” he continued.
Wallen, who faced several controversies in the past, opened up about how fame limits his freedom, making even simple outings stressful.
“It’s not ideal to go everywhere, and even if you don’t get bothered, you were on edge the whole time because you thought you might. There’s things that you just don’t do. There’s just things you don’t do anymore,” he told host Theo Von.
Still, he’s found ways to hold onto certain hobbies — like hunting — where he can truly unwind.
“I can go be with my buddies. I’m in the middle of nowhere. I can be at ease,” he explained. “I can not stress out. You just find ways to supplement it, I think, you know?”
Von sympathized, noting it would be tough for the “Love Somebody” singer to visit a bar without instantly being recognized, to which Wallen agreed.
“It’s definitely the best thing for me. I mean, if you’re using a bar as a specific example, that’s definitely the best thing for me,” Wallen joked. “I ain’t been in a bar since the last time I was in a bar that everybody knows about.”
As OK! previously reported, Wallen stunned viewers when he abruptly walked off the SNL stage after host Mikey Madison thanked him during the closing moments.
Instead of sticking around to celebrate with the cast — like most musical guests do — he gave the Anora actress a quick one-armed hug and dipped.
Shortly after, he posted an Instagram Story from his private jet with the now-infamous caption, “Get me to God’s Country.”
The phrase quickly became a meme, with fans using it to joke about escaping awkward situations. Others, however, slammed his exit as “rude.”
Even longtime SNL star Kenan Thompson was thrown off by Wallen’s swift departure.
"I don't know what goes through people's minds when they decide to do stuff like that. I don't know if he understood the assignment or not, or if he was really feeling a certain kind of way,” Thompson told reporters.
"You see somebody before you get a chance to say hi or say good job or anything like that, they just dipping. I thought maybe he had to go to the potty or something," the actor quipped.
Despite the backlash, Wallen is cashing in on the moment — selling that exact phrase on a $45 white T-shirt in his online store.