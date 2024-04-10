Morgan Wallen's Relationship With Alcohol 'Is a Problem' in the Wake of His Arrest: 'He Doesn't Know When to Stop'
Maybe Morgan Wallen needs to put down his "Whiskey Glasses."
The country star's recent drinking-related arrest in downtown Nashville has sparked concerns over whether he needs to reevaluate his relationship with alcohol.
"Morgan is generally a nice, fun person to hang out with, but when he gets going he doesn't know when to stop," a source spilled to a news publication after the "Last Night" hitmaker allegedly threw a chair from the rooftop of a bar in Tennessee's capital.
The insider continued: "Morgan and alcohol is a problem and it's been a problem that keeps coming back around."
Wallen's recent chair-throwing incident seemed to sound the alarm, as it wasn't the first time he's ended up behind bars due to drinking too much.
In 2020, the "Chasin' You" singer was arrested on public intoxication and disorderly conduct charges. He later issued an apology to the public and the charges were dropped.
One year later, Wallen found himself in headlines again after he was caught saying the N-word during a drunken night out. He proceeded to spend 30 days in treatment.
The 30-year-old seems aware he may have a an issue when it comes to drinking, as the award-winning artist frequently mentions alcohol's effect on his relationships throughout his music.
In one song in particular, Wallen even outright admits to a romantic partner that he may not even be able to give up drinking.
"Somebody hand me a cigarette / I know I ain't had one in over a week / Somebody pour me a double shot / Been gettin' better by the day, but tonight I drink," the hit track "One Thing at a Time" states.
The song continues: "You say I gotta get over you and get sober too / I got a lot of habits I gotta kick / Weigh out all your options and take your pick."
The tune was one of the many hits featured on his third album, also titled One Thing at a Time.
A great deal of the tracks further highlighted problems related to alcohol, as he sings in "Thought You Should Know," "God knows I'm drinkin' too much."
A majority of songs on the album even include alcohol references in the title, including "Born With a Beer in My Hand," "You Proof," "Man Made a Bar," "Whiskey Friends" and "Wine Into Water."
