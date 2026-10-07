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'Mormon Wives' Star Layla Taylor Makes Red Carpet Debut With 'Supportive' Girlfriend Kelsie Chesser 4 Months After Coming Out as Bisexual: 'I'm Really Excited'

Layla Taylor, Kelsie Chesser
Source: @KELSTHEBARBER/INSTAGRAM, MEGA

Layla Taylor made her red carpet debut with Kelsie Chesser.

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Oct. 7 2026, Updated 2:23 p.m. ET

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The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Layla Taylor hard-launched her relationship.

The 25-year-old came out as bisexual in June, teasing that she was seeing a woman on Jay Shetty's "On Purpose" podcast, but she has since kept her new romance private.

That is until Taylor stepped out on a red carpet on October 6 with her barber girlfriend, Kelsie Chesser.

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'I'm Actually Super Nervous'

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Layla Taylor
Source: MEGA

Layla Taylor spoke out on their relationship on the red carpet.

While speaking to the press, Chesser admitted to being "nervous" about making their red carpet debut.

"I'm actually super nervous," she gushed.

The new couple revealed how they first connected, with Taylor explaining that Chesser slid into her TikTok DMs.

"I was just like, 'fingers crossed,'" Chesser joked.

The reality TV star noted that her girlfriend had already met her sons, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Clayton Wessel.

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Secret Lives of Mormon Wives
Source: MEGA

Layla Taylor attended the award show with her 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' costars.

"They love her," Taylor quipped as they attended the Virtual Reali-Tea awards together, at which she was nominated for Best Dynamic Duo with her costar, Miranda McWhorter.

Taylor first hinted at her new relationship earlier this year, revealing that Chesser had been "very supportive" while she discovered her sexuality and explored a new side of herself.

"She’s just been very understanding and letting me take this at my own pace because it is just still foreign to me and it is so new," she told Shetty. "[It's the] level of understanding and just being there for me."

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Layla Taylor
Source: @LAYLALEANNETAYLOR/INSTAGRAM

Layla Taylor had only previously shown little clues about her romance.

Chesser owns Main Barber in Golden, Colo., and notes on her social media pages that it is her goal to "create a space where style knows no gender.”

She was previously linked to another social media hairstylist, Kianna Carpenter, though the couple appeared to split up earlier this year.

Both Taylor and Chesser have teased one another on their social media pages, showing off a hand or an arm here and there, but their red carpet appearance marks the first time either of them has publicly confirmed the relationship.

'I'm Just Here to Support Her'

Layla Taylor, Kelsie Chesser
Source: @KELSTHEBARBER/INSTAGRAM, MEGA

Kelsie Chesser admitted she was there to support Layla Taylor.

"This is Kelsie's first red carpet, so I feel like she's nervous, but it's fun," Taylor gushed in another interview.

"I'm just here to support her," Chesser chimed in.

Taylor even teased that fans may see more of the couple on Season 6 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which is currently filming amid a cast shakeup.

"You'll have to wait and see," she said after being asked about any relationship milestones they may have celebrated. "There will be some things in Season 6."

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