SLOMW's Layla Taylor Reveals She's Dating a Woman After Coming Out as Bisexual: 'I'm Very Proud'

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The Secret Lives of Mormon WLayla Taylor has come out as bisexual.ives star Layla Taylor revealed she's dating a woman following her split from Mason McWhorter. The 24-year-old reality television star came out as bisexual on the Monday, June 29, episode of Jay Shetty's "On Purpose" podcast. "It’s just something that I honestly didn’t really know how to formally address for a long period of my life," she confessed. "I’m gay and I’m bi and date women and men."

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She started dating her current partner, whom she did not name, after they connected on social media when Taylor liked one of her photos. "She’s just been very understanding and letting me take this at my own pace because it is just still foreign to me and it is so new," Taylor explained. "[It’s the] level of understanding and just being there for me." Taylor grew up in a predominantly white area, and for a large period of her life, was heavily immersed in the Mormon church. While the star said she's known this side of herself for a while, as a teenager and young adult, Taylor didn't want another reason not to fit in.

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Source: MEGA Layla Taylor reflected on not fitting in as a child growing up in a predominately white area.

“Growing up, I didn’t fit in for a lot of reasons in my childhood. I grew up in a very predominantly white area, and being a little Black girl, I already stood out so much to my peers and took that on a lot more than I feel like I realized,” she explained. “I always had these thoughts and I kind of laugh about it now because I would be watching shows like Pretty Little Liars and I would watch, like, Shay Mitchell kissing a girl. I was like, ‘Wait, why is that hot?'” "But I didn’t know what those feelings were because I didn’t have queer representation around me of [someone] I could look at it and be like, ‘OK, this is normal,'" she continued. "It wasn’t necessarily that I had parents — or I was Mormon at one point — but I didn’t necessarily have that pressure to not do that. I just didn’t have people around me that modeled that.” Taylor split from McWhorter in February after the pair dated for nearly a year. McWhorter is the brother of fellow SLOMW star Miranda Hope's ex-husband, Chase.

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'A Blessing in Disguise'

Source: MEGA Layla Taylor called her split from Mason McWhorter a 'blessing in disguise.'

Taylor referred to their split as a "blessing in disguise" since it allowed her to focus on being herself. "I just feel like I just never was in a place that I feel like I could truly authentically focus on it," she explained. "... I feel like now I’ve been fully able to just focus on Layla and just focus on who I truly am." Taylor has yet to come out to her costars, noting the group has been in rocky waters amid Taylor Frankie Paul's legal struggles. "I feel like, me coming out, it’s not really a text. I feel like I want to see them in person to let them know," she spilled. "So they might see this before and then I’ll talk to them in person the next time I see them. But yeah, for right now, no one from the group knows.”

Source: MEGA Layla Taylor recalled feeling unsure if her bisexuality was 'just a phase.'