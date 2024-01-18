'Morning Joe' Crew Speculates About Donald Trump's 'Bloodied' Hand After He's Spotted Leaving E. Jean Carroll Defamation Trial
The Morning Joe crew discussed a viral photo of former President Donald Trump with a "bloodied" hand, which emerged after his appearance at a New York City courthouse for the defamation trial involving E. Jean Carroll.
The image displayed red markings on Trump's fingers, prompting speculation and curiosity among viewers and social media users.
During the broadcast, Joe Scarborough and Willie Geist refrained from providing a definitive explanation, stating that they did not want to engage in mere speculation. However, the conversation led to the hosts attempting to decipher the cause behind the apparent bloodstains on the former president's hands.
As Scarborough pointed out the sore on Trump's index finger, Mika Brzezinski raised the possibility of it being a result of magic marker usage.
The hosts continued to ponder the situation, discussing whether the markings were due to a cut or blood. Despite acknowledging their reluctance to speculate, the duo proceeded to offer a plethora of theories.
Attempting to provide a plausible explanation, MSNBC's Lisa Rubin joined the conversation, suggesting that Trump's frustration with Judge Lewis Kaplan may have led him to forcefully bang his hands on a table during the court hearing.
Rubin conceded that it was unlikely such an action could cause such visible markings, but she pondered whether it could aggravate an existing condition.
Geist compared Trump's potential tantrum to that of a toddler.
- Donald Trump Is 'One Step Closer to Prison' Every Time He Opens His Mouth About Legal Drama, Joe Scarborough Claims
- Donald Trump Officially Fingerprinted, Pleads 'Not Guilty' To 34 Felony Counts Connected To Stormy Daniels Hush Money Case
- Donald Trump Mocked for Pouting in Courtroom After Getting Slapped With Gag Order: 'He Just Looks Like an Angry 2-Year-Old'
The Morning Joe panel also discussed the ongoing GOP primary after Trump's decided victory in Iowa, where he garnered 51 percent of the vote, easily defeating Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, who dropped out of the race before the vote was even finalized.
Geist downplayed Trump's victory, pointing out that it should not be construed as a significant political shift but simply as the result of 56,000 Iowans supporting the 45th president.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Trump currently faces several legal battles, including 91 criminal charges in four separate indictments in D.C., New York, Georgia and Florida. These include charges of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government, conspiracy against civil rights, obstruction, withholding and altering documents, false statements and falsifying business records.
If he is found guilty of every charge against him, he could face a sentence that adds up to over 300 years in prison.
Trump has denied all criminal wrongdoing but also claims that he should have "total immunity" preventing him from facing any potential legal punishment since he was elected president of the United States.