'Morning Joe' Crew Speculates About Donald Trump's 'Bloodied' Hand After He's Spotted Leaving E. Jean Carroll Defamation Trial

During the broadcast, Joe Scarborough and Willie Geist refrained from providing a definitive explanation, stating that they did not want to engage in mere speculation. However, the conversation led to the hosts attempting to decipher the cause behind the apparent bloodstains on the former president's hands.

As Scarborough pointed out the sore on Trump's index finger, Mika Brzezinski raised the possibility of it being a result of magic marker usage.

The hosts continued to ponder the situation, discussing whether the markings were due to a cut or blood. Despite acknowledging their reluctance to speculate, the duo proceeded to offer a plethora of theories.