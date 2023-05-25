OK Magazine
'Morning Joe' Star Joe Scarborough Laughs at Ron DeSantis' Botched Campaign Launch: 'It Was Bad'

May 25 2023, Published 10:15 a.m. ET

Ron DeSantis announced he will be running for president in 2024, but when he tried to tell everyone via Twitter Spaces with Elon Musk, the site crashed.

“It was bad. I mean, it was bad on so many fronts. But he raised some money; he got people talking about him today, not in a positive way,” Joe Scarborough said on Morning Joe.

“There is a long way to go,” he added. “This would be like the first game of 162-game baseball season, and your star pitcher getting the ball and accidentally throwing it and hitting himself in the face. It happens — but there’s 161 other games left.”

As OK! previously reported, Trump also went on a tirade about the botched launch.

"'Rob,' My Red Button is bigger, better, stronger, and is working (TRUTH!), yours does not! (per my conversation with Kim Jung Un, of North Korea, soon to become my friend!)," Trump, 76, said via Truth Social on Wednesday, May 24.

"Wow. The DeSanctus TWITTER launch is a DISASTER!" Trump continued. "His whole campaign will be a disaster. WATCH!"

In a video from Fox News, DeSantis touched upon things he hopes to improve or complete if he is in the White House.

"Our border is a disaster. Crime infests our cities. The federal government makes it harder for families to make ends meet. And the president flounders," DeSantis claimed.

"Success is attainable. And freedom is worth fighting for," he continued. "Righting the ship requires restoring sanity to our society, normalcy to our communities, and integrity to our institutions. Truth must be our foundation — and common sense can no longer be an uncommon virtue. In Florida, we proved it can be done."

Prior the DeSantis' news, Trump lashed out at his former pal for going behind his back.

"Look, Rob DeSanctimonious came to me asking for help. He was losing badly, by 31 points, to popular Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam. He was getting ready to drop out of the race – Ran a terrible campaign! Ron told me he had one last chance, my Support & Endorsement, which Putnam, and everyone else, wanted also. I gave it to Ron, and the race was over. In one day, he went from losing badly, to winning by a lot. With 3 LARGE TRUMP RALLIES, he WON THE GENERAL ELECTION in an upset. DISLOYAL!!!" he stated.

