'Morning Joe' Star Joe Scarborough Laughs at Ron DeSantis' Botched Campaign Launch: 'It Was Bad'

Ron DeSantis announced he will be running for president in 2024, but when he tried to tell everyone via Twitter Spaces with Elon Musk, the site crashed.

“It was bad. I mean, it was bad on so many fronts. But he raised some money; he got people talking about him today, not in a positive way,” Joe Scarborough said on Morning Joe.

“There is a long way to go,” he added. “This would be like the first game of 162-game baseball season, and your star pitcher getting the ball and accidentally throwing it and hitting himself in the face. It happens — but there’s 161 other games left.”