'This Is Not a Parody': 'Morning Joe' Stars Mock Ron DeSantis' Plan to Confirm 2024 Run for President During Twitter Event With Elon Musk
Morning Joe stars had something to talk about after it was revealed that Ron DeSantis will confirm he'll be running for president in a Twitter event with Elon Musk.
Mika Brzezinski started out by asking Charlie Sykes for his thoughts on the matter. "This is not a parody. When you think about the fact that the governor of Florida decides to launch a bid for the President of the United States by bowing the knee to a tech oligarch, somebody who has been very publicly decompensating, an erratic narcissistic megalomaniac like Elon Musk. But on the other hand, it’s going to generate a huge amount of buzz," he said. "We’re talking about it now. It will throw a certain amount of chaos in the MAGA world and it’s going to be interesting to see how Donald Trump responds. It think it makes it very unlikely he’ll return to Twitter at this point, but what an extraordinary choice for Ron DeSantis to basically go all in on Elon Musk at a time that Elon Musk has been displaying all of his brainworms."
Brzezinski later admitted, "We might need a young person” to explain, “What is the strategy?”
After months of sparring with Trump, DeSantis is finally going to confirm he will throw his hat in the ring, multiple outlets reported.
"Announcing on Twitter is perfect for Ron DeSantis," a Trump adviser told Fox News. "This way he doesn’t have to interact with people and the media can’t ask him any questions."
The businessman, 76, who used to be pals with the Florida governor, 44, is not taking the news well.
In an interview with Aaron Steinberg, Trump was asked who from the Republican party would be his "biggest competition" as his 2024 campaign is only just beginning.
"Yeah, but they're really fading fast. I mean, it's fading very, very quickly," he replied before taking aim at DeSantis. "You have a guy from Florida, Ron DeSantis, who I got in with my endorsement. He was at three points. He was nothing, he was not going to win. He was going to lose and I endorsed him."
"He was dead politically. I endorsed him and saved him ... When I endorsed him he went like a rocket ship," he stated. "I should call him rocket man, but now he's rocket man that's crashing. When you help somebody, I believe in loyalty. You just don't do what he did."