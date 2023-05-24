'This Is Not a Parody': 'Morning Joe' Stars Mock Ron DeSantis' Plan to Confirm 2024 Run for President During Twitter Event With Elon Musk

Morning Joe stars had something to talk about after it was revealed that Ron DeSantis will confirm he'll be running for president in a Twitter event with Elon Musk.

Mika Brzezinski started out by asking Charlie Sykes for his thoughts on the matter. "This is not a parody. When you think about the fact that the governor of Florida decides to launch a bid for the President of the United States by bowing the knee to a tech oligarch, somebody who has been very publicly decompensating, an erratic narcissistic megalomaniac like Elon Musk. But on the other hand, it’s going to generate a huge amount of buzz," he said. "We’re talking about it now. It will throw a certain amount of chaos in the MAGA world and it’s going to be interesting to see how Donald Trump responds. It think it makes it very unlikely he’ll return to Twitter at this point, but what an extraordinary choice for Ron DeSantis to basically go all in on Elon Musk at a time that Elon Musk has been displaying all of his brainworms."