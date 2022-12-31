From Kanye West To Andrew Tate: The Most Controversial People Of 2022

Though Elon Musk has never been one to shy away from controversy, the Tesla higher-up has had a particularly divisive 2022.

After months of back and forth, the entrepreneur finally snapped up social media platform Twitter for $44 billion, a decision that ultimately proved controversial, leading to layoffs, questionable working conditions and site security concerns.

Beyond these technical mishaps — and frustrating and confusing users by offering blue verification marks for purchase — a study from Montclair State University found that there was an “immediate, visible and measurable spike" in hate speech increased since Musk’s takeover.

“Results conclusively showed that there was an immediate spike in tweets using one or more of the analyzed hate terms in the period leading up to Musk taking over the company,” CBS News reported of the study.

But it wasn’t just Twitter. Back in July, the billionaire made headlines after a report citing court documents revealed that he had fathered twins with Shivon Zilis, a higher-up at his company Neuralink.

Born just one month before the father-of-10 welcomed his youngest child, daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, with ex-girlfriend Grimes, the entrepreneur tapped his signature sense of humor, brushing off the backlash on social media.

“Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis,” Musk joked shortly after the report made headlines. “A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far.”