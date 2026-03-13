or
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Savannah Guthrie
Mystery Man Claims He 'Saw Nancy Guthrie 5 Days Ago' in Mexico

photo of Nancy Guthrie.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

An anonymous tipster contacted media outlets demanding Bitcoin in exchange for information on a Nancy Guthrie sighting in Mexico.

March 13 2026, Published 9:56 a.m. ET

An anonymous tipster contacted media outlets and claimed he saw Nancy Guthrie, the missing 84-year-old mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, in Mexico.

An unnamed individual contacted TMZ and other outlets, saying they spotted Nancy “south of the Mexican border” and is demanding Bitcoin in exchange for information.

The tipster claimed the sighting occurred five days before their communication.

Bitcoin Demand

image of The tipster wants Bitcoin in exchange for Nancy Guthrie's alleged location.
Source: mega

The individual demanded 1 Bitcoin (approximately $70,000) in exchange for revealing the missing woman’s exact location.

The witness stated they were told to "shut up" by someone with Nancy and claimed to know the identity of the man she was with.

Dave Mack, an investigative reporter for the Nancy Grace “Crime Stories” podcast, talked about the tip on Tuesday, March 10.

Nancy Guthrie Spotted in Mexico?

image of The eyewitness claims they saw Nancy Guthrie in Mexico.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

"This is a vague commentary; we don't know exactly where she was seen or exactly who she was with, but we have an eyewitness claiming that they saw Nancy Guthrie south of the border,” Mack said.

The informant, Dave, said, was "very serious about knowing it was Nancy. So we've got this positive identification of Nancy Guthrie in Mexico."

Digital forensic expert Heather Barnhart told the legal analyst that if Nancy was wearing hearing aids, her location could be traced.

Savannah Guthrie

No Evidence of Nancy Guthrie's Whereabouts

image of There is no evidence Nancy Guthrie is in Mexico.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

There is no evidence Nancy Guthrie is in Mexico.

“Her phone will track everything associated with those hearing aids, as they pair through Bluetooth. You can actually use hearing aids as you would AirPods,” she noted.

"It would be the key to everything about Nancy's location if she had her phone with her," Heather added. "Her phone is tied to those hearing aids and tied to her pacemaker. The fact that her phone is left behind, I'm sure they'd get a location, and they either did and they're holding that close to them, or they fell short."

Law enforcement has not verified this sighting, and the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI state there is no physical evidence confirming Nancy has crossed into Mexico.

What's the Latest on the Case?

image of The Guthrie family is offering a $1 million reward for information leading to her recovery.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

The Guthrie family is offering a $1 million reward for information leading to her recovery.

While the FBI has maintained contact with Mexican authorities due to the proximity of the border to Nancy's Tucson, Ariz., home, no official leads have confirmed her presence there.

Nancy was reported missing on February 1. Investigators believe she was abducted, citing doorbell camera footage of a masked suspect and blood evidence found at the scene.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos stated on Thursday, March 12, that investigators now believe the kidnapping was a targeted act rather than a random crime.

