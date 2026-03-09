Nancy Guthrie Investigation: Retired SWAT Commander Reveals What Will Likely Crack the Case as 'Today' Star's Mom Remains Missing

Article continues below advertisement

As Nancy Guthrie remains missing, the public continues to question what could've happened to the Arizona retiree. Retired SWAT commander Bob Krygier believes it's only a matter of time, though, before "good old-fashioned police work" leads to a break in the befuddling case. In an interview published on March 9, Krygier said that "following up on leads, knocking on doors [and] working hand in hand with all investigators and with the public" is what will ultimately produce answers.

'Someone Knows Who That Person Is'

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram The FBI released footage of a masked individual on Nancy Guthrie's front porch.

"It will honestly probably come down to some electronic evidence (cell phone, camera, GPS) or some scientific evidence (DNA, fingerprints, lab results)," he explained. "One other very viable option is that someone is going to call in and say exactly who was at that front door,” Krygier added, referring to the masked suspect captured on the 84-year-old doorbell camera around the time she disappeared. "I’ve said for weeks that someone knows who that person is," he continued. "Or at least has a good idea who it might be. At some point hopefully being a good person will win out and they will call the tip lines that are available."

'Bad Guys Like to Talk Amongst Themselves'

Source: mega A hefty reward remains on the table for Nancy Guthrie's return.

The former SWAT chief went on to say that "if being a good person doesn’t win out for them, that dollar amount in the reward probably will." The missing grandma's daughter Savannah Guthrie, star of the Today show, notably announced in a tearful message late last month that the family was offering a $1 million reward for their mother's "recovery."

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Nancy Guthrie was last seen by family members on January 31.

"Bad guys like to talk amongst themselves," Bob said, "At some point hopefully the suspect slips up and makes a comment to someone who has a heart, or at least wants some money for their bank account." Bob's remarks mirror that of retired FBI agent Greg Rogers, who previously told an outlet that he's "worked a number of cases where rewards made all the difference." "I am hopeful someone will decide the reward in this case is worth the risk of cooperating," he said.

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Nancy Guthrie's blood was found at her home.