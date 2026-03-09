or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > True Crime > Savannah Guthrie
OK LogoTRUE CRIME NEWS

Nancy Guthrie Investigation: Retired SWAT Commander Reveals What Will Likely Crack the Case as 'Today' Star's Mom Remains Missing

photo of savannah guthrie with mom nancy guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mother mysteriously vanished on February 1.

March 9 2026, Published 11:44 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

As Nancy Guthrie remains missing, the public continues to question what could've happened to the Arizona retiree.

Retired SWAT commander Bob Krygier believes it's only a matter of time, though, before "good old-fashioned police work" leads to a break in the befuddling case.

In an interview published on March 9, Krygier said that "following up on leads, knocking on doors [and] working hand in hand with all investigators and with the public" is what will ultimately produce answers.

Article continues below advertisement

'Someone Knows Who That Person Is'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of The FBI released footage of a masked individual on Nancy Guthrie's front porch.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

The FBI released footage of a masked individual on Nancy Guthrie's front porch.

"It will honestly probably come down to some electronic evidence (cell phone, camera, GPS) or some scientific evidence (DNA, fingerprints, lab results)," he explained.

"One other very viable option is that someone is going to call in and say exactly who was at that front door,” Krygier added, referring to the masked suspect captured on the 84-year-old doorbell camera around the time she disappeared.

"I’ve said for weeks that someone knows who that person is," he continued. "Or at least has a good idea who it might be. At some point hopefully being a good person will win out and they will call the tip lines that are available."

Article continues below advertisement

'Bad Guys Like to Talk Amongst Themselves'

image of A hefty reward remains on the table for Nancy Guthrie's return.
Source: mega

A hefty reward remains on the table for Nancy Guthrie's return.

The former SWAT chief went on to say that "if being a good person doesn’t win out for them, that dollar amount in the reward probably will."

The missing grandma's daughter Savannah Guthrie, star of the Today show, notably announced in a tearful message late last month that the family was offering a $1 million reward for their mother's "recovery."

MORE ON:
Savannah Guthrie

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Nancy Guthrie was last seen by family members on January 31.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Nancy Guthrie was last seen by family members on January 31.

"Bad guys like to talk amongst themselves," Bob said, "At some point hopefully the suspect slips up and makes a comment to someone who has a heart, or at least wants some money for their bank account."

Bob's remarks mirror that of retired FBI agent Greg Rogers, who previously told an outlet that he's "worked a number of cases where rewards made all the difference."

"I am hopeful someone will decide the reward in this case is worth the risk of cooperating," he said.

image of Nancy Guthrie's blood was found at her home.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Nancy Guthrie's blood was found at her home.

The missing mom was last seen at her Tucson, Ariz., home on the evening of January 31.

Family members reported her missing the next day when she failed to show up to a friend's house for a scheduled gathering to view a church service livestream.

Investigators said they think she is the victim of a "targeted kidnapping" — though despite Nancy's family saying they would pay a ransom free, no deal was ever made. Drops of her blood were notably found on her front porch.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.