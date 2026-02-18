or
Sheriff Addresses Whether Savannah Guthrie's Fame Factors Into Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance: 'Anything Is Possible'

Source: NBC

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos addressed whether Savannah Guthrie's fame possibly plays a role in Nancy Guthrie's February 1 disappearance.

Feb. 18 2026, Updated 10:52 a.m. ET

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos addressed whether he believes Savannah Guthrie's Today show fame factors into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

“Anything’s possible,” the sheriff said in an interview published on Wednesday, February 18. “There was talk [that] this was a burglary gone bad, this was that … those things have never come out of this office."

'Anything Is Possible'

image of The Pima County Sheriff recognized that 'anything is possible' when it comes to Savannah Guthrie's fame factoring into her mother's disappearance.
Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department/Instagram

The sheriff recognized that "anything is possible," adding, "We’ll allow that evidence to show us what that is.”

He also pointed out that the motivation for the crime wouldn't be known until "we actually know who's done this."

“I get the speculation, but for me, I just looked at it and said from day one that Nancy was removed from her home against her will. We need to find her,” he continued.

Nancy Guthrie Was Last Seen on January 31

Photo of The 84-year-old was last seen on January 31 at around 9:45 p.m.
Source: NBC

Nancy was last seen on January 31 at around 9:45 p.m., entering her home after having dinner with her daughter Annie Guthrie and her husband, Tommasso Cioni.

The 84-year-old was reported missing the next day after her absence was noticed from her regular church livestream with friends.

The senior citizen's disappearance was quickly treated as a crime after "concerning evidence" was found.

Authorities also noted Nancy was "cognitive" but "limited in her mobility," pushing the theory that she was taken from her home against her will.

FBI Released Footage of Possible Suspect

Photo of A masked suspect can be seen approaching Nancy Guthrie's front door at around 1:45 a.m. on February 1.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Though surveillance footage was not immediately available due to subscription issues, the FBI later released doorbell footage of Nancy's alleged kidnapper on February 10.

"Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors - including the removal of recording devices," FBI director Kash Patel announced via X on Tuesday, February 10.

In the shocking images, a masked assailant can be seen approaching Nancy's home at around 1:45 a.m. Experts believe the man was armed and was carrying a large backpack that could have contained a tarp.

The federal agent explained that the data was recovered from "residual data located in backend systems."

"Working with our partners - as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance," he continued.

Savannah Guthrie Has Pleaded With Alleged Kidnappers

image of Savannah Guthrie pleaded with her mother's alleged kidnappers on social media.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

TMZ reportedly received four alleged ransom demands in the weeks since Nancy's disappearance, with the sender demanding Bitcoin in exchange for information.

As the messages surfaced, the NBC anchor has reached out to her mother's alleged kidnappers with several emotional pleas on social media.

“I wanted to come on. It’s been two weeks since our mom was taken, and I just wanted to come on and say that we still have hope. We still believe, and I wanted to say to whoever has her, or knows where she is, that it’s never too late and you’re not lost or alone,” the Today show host said in a video posted via Instagram on February 15. “It is never too late to do the right thing and we are here. We believe. We believe in the essential goodness [of] every human being, and it’s never too late.”

