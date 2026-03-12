Megyn Kelly Blames 'Today' Show for Encouraging Hosts to 'Overshare' Amid Disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's Mom Nancy
March 12 2026, Updated 11:14 a.m. ET
Megyn Kelly is calling out Today for urging its hosts to "overshare" after uncovering a segment that saw Savannah Guthrie's missing mom in her bedroom.
During her show on Wednesday, March 11, Kelly played a chilling clip from the short segment that aired in 2013 showing Nancy Guthrie giving a demonstration on how to make "a perfect bed."
"This is the thing, you guys. I mentioned this to you, but having been at the Today show for a short time, they do really lean on you to overshare," she said. "They leaned on me to overshare. It’s not born out of nefarious intent. They want the audience to feel like they know you. And I get that, but you have to be really careful."
'It's Very Dangerous'
The former Fox News anchor noted, "I think all of the Today show hosts show their children and their faces on TV. Certainly, Savannah does, Hoda [Kotb], and it’s very dangerous. It’s dangerous."
Kelly, 55, went on to point out that "the mom is a different story," adding, "I mean, I showed my mom, too. Because prior to this, nobody ever thought their mom could be potentially endangered, you know? This is a whole new kind of crime."
The media personality briefly hosted the third hour of the popular morning news program from September 2017 to October 2018, leaving the show after facing backlash for defending "blackface" in Halloween costumes.
What to Know About Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance
Nancy was last seen at her Tucson, Ariz. home on the evening of January 31, and investigators believe she is the victim of a "targeted kidnapping." A trail of blood confirmed to be Nancy's was notably found on her front porch.
Since the 84-year-old's mystifying disappearance, the FBI has released surveillance footage of a masked suspect seemingly tampering with her doorbell camera, shared a description of the intruder and revealed they found DNA evidence at the scene.
While the DNA discovery could potentially lead to an arrest, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said what they have contains genetic material from more than one person, meaning it will be difficult to analyze.
Nancy Guthrie Appeared on 'Today' Just 3 Months Before Vanishing
The Arizona retiree was also notably featured in a November 2025 Today segment in which Savannah, 54, went back to Tucson and revealed, "My mom still lives there."
In the days following her disappearance, a source at the show told an outlet, "There's a lot of soul searching at NBC about whether their segment made Nancy a target."
"People around here [NBC] are going to think twice before putting their family on television at all," the insider added.
Savannah Guthrie Acknowledged Nancy Might Be Dead
Savannah admitted in a tearful Instagram video on February 24 that her mom "may already be gone." Still, the family is offering a $1 million reward for information that leads to Nancy's "recovery."
The TV star has since returned to New York City and paid a visit to the NBC studios after spending approximately a month in her hometown.
A spokesperson shared of the visit, "While she plans to return to the show on air, she remains focused right now supporting her family and working to help bring Nancy home."