NEWS Megyn Kelly Blames 'Today' Show for Encouraging Hosts to 'Overshare' Amid Disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's Mom Nancy Source: NBC Nancy Guthrie made multiple appearances on the popular NBC morning news program before she was allegedly kidnapped from her home on February 1. Allie Fasanella March 12 2026, Updated 11:14 a.m. ET

Megyn Kelly is calling out Today for urging its hosts to "overshare" after uncovering a segment that saw Savannah Guthrie's missing mom in her bedroom. During her show on Wednesday, March 11, Kelly played a chilling clip from the short segment that aired in 2013 showing Nancy Guthrie giving a demonstration on how to make "a perfect bed." "This is the thing, you guys. I mentioned this to you, but having been at the Today show for a short time, they do really lean on you to overshare," she said. "They leaned on me to overshare. It’s not born out of nefarious intent. They want the audience to feel like they know you. And I get that, but you have to be really careful."

View this post on Instagram Source: @megynkellyshow/Instagram Nancy Guthrie offered tips for how to make a 'perfect bed' on the NBC show in 2013.

'It's Very Dangerous'

Source: @megynkellyshow/Instagram Savannah Guthrie has been taking time away from 'Today' since her mom disappeared.

The former Fox News anchor noted, "I think all of the Today show hosts show their children and their faces on TV. Certainly, Savannah does, Hoda [Kotb], and it’s very dangerous. It’s dangerous." Kelly, 55, went on to point out that "the mom is a different story," adding, "I mean, I showed my mom, too. Because prior to this, nobody ever thought their mom could be potentially endangered, you know? This is a whole new kind of crime." The media personality briefly hosted the third hour of the popular morning news program from September 2017 to October 2018, leaving the show after facing backlash for defending "blackface" in Halloween costumes.

What to Know About Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Nancy Guthrie has not been seen since January 31.

Nancy was last seen at her Tucson, Ariz. home on the evening of January 31, and investigators believe she is the victim of a "targeted kidnapping." A trail of blood confirmed to be Nancy's was notably found on her front porch. Since the 84-year-old's mystifying disappearance, the FBI has released surveillance footage of a masked suspect seemingly tampering with her doorbell camera, shared a description of the intruder and revealed they found DNA evidence at the scene. While the DNA discovery could potentially lead to an arrest, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said what they have contains genetic material from more than one person, meaning it will be difficult to analyze.

Nancy Guthrie Appeared on 'Today' Just 3 Months Before Vanishing

Source: Today/YouTube Savannah Guthrie revealed her mother lived in Tucson, Ariz., during a segment about her hometown on 'Today' in November 2025.

The Arizona retiree was also notably featured in a November 2025 Today segment in which Savannah, 54, went back to Tucson and revealed, "My mom still lives there." In the days following her disappearance, a source at the show told an outlet, "There's a lot of soul searching at NBC about whether their segment made Nancy a target." "People around here [NBC] are going to think twice before putting their family on television at all," the insider added.

Savannah Guthrie Acknowledged Nancy Might Be Dead

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram There is a hefty reward on the table for Nancy Guthrie's return.