Mystery Woman With Keith Urban Unmasked as 'Glamorous Celebrity Handler' Shayla McGhee
March 20 2026, Published 10:46 a.m. ET
Keith Urban appears to have a new lady in his life.
A few months after the country singer finalized his divorce from Nicole Kidman, he was spotted earlier this month boarding a private jet at London’s Stansted Airport with Shayla McGhee, who was described as a "glamorous celebrity handler" by an Australian news outlet.
Are Keith Urban and Shayla McGhee Dating?
According to a report, McGhee has been helping Urban with his recent festival appearances.
"She knows everyone, including Keith, so it’s no surprise to see them together. Officially she’s working with him on his C2C gigs, but they’ve been inseparable the whole time," one source spilled to the outlet.
"She’s the only one flying with him on his jet so everyone’s questioning whether this is just a professional relationship, but no one knows for sure," the insider noted. "The fact they arrive in separate vehicles only adds to the suspicion — it’s clear she’s someone he’s trying to protect."
Shayla McGhee Lives in Nashville
McGhee allegedly moved to Tennessee in 2022 and had been working as a production assistant on some of Jared Leto's movies in L.A. beforehand.
The source claimed she even "helped Jared rediscover his passion for music, so she’s like a handler-stroke-muse."
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The source said it's "unusual" for the dad-of-two to "be photographed getting on and off a private jet without his knowledge," so it's possible he let cameras flash away after romance rumors about Kidman and Scarpetta costar Simon Baker started swirling.
"That would have been a kick in the teeth for Keith, who considers Simon among one of his friends," the source explained of the gossip. "And seeing Nicole swan about awards season with [their daughters] Sunday and Faith would’ve also stung. It has everyone convinced it was the last straw."
"It’s possible he saw red and let himself be pictured with Shayla," the source acknowledged.
When Did Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Split?
As OK! reported, the Oscar winner and Urban separated in the summer of 2025, with the Big Little Lies alum officially filing to end their 19-year marriage that September, citing irreconcilable differences. The former power couple has not revealed the exact reason for parting ways, with sources alleging they grew apart over time.
The movie star broke her silence on the sad split in a March interview with Variety, sharing that she's staying positive as she embraces a new chapter in life.
"I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good," she declared. "What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That’s that."
"Everything else I don’t discuss out of respect," Kidman added. "I’m staying in a place of, 'We are a family,' and that’s what we’ll continue to be."