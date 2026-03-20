Mystery Woman With Keith Urban Unmasked as 'Glamorous Celebrity Handler' Shayla McGhee

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Are Keith Urban and Shayla McGhee Dating?

Source: mega A source claimed Keith Urban and celebrity handler Shayla McGhee have become 'inseparable.'

According to a report, McGhee has been helping Urban with his recent festival appearances. "She knows everyone, including Keith, so it’s no surprise to see them together. Officially she’s working with him on his C2C gigs, but they’ve been inseparable the whole time," one source spilled to the outlet. "She’s the only one flying with him on his jet so everyone’s questioning whether this is just a professional relationship, but no one knows for sure," the insider noted. "The fact they arrive in separate vehicles only adds to the suspicion — it’s clear she’s someone he’s trying to protect."

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Shayla McGhee Lives in Nashville

Source: @shayhem/instagram Shayla McGhee reportedly moved to Nashville, Tenn., in 2022.

McGhee allegedly moved to Tennessee in 2022 and had been working as a production assistant on some of Jared Leto's movies in L.A. beforehand. The source claimed she even "helped Jared rediscover his passion for music, so she’s like a handler-stroke-muse."

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Source: mega Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban broke up in 2025 after 19 years of marriage.

The source said it's "unusual" for the dad-of-two to "be photographed getting on and off a private jet without his knowledge," so it's possible he let cameras flash away after romance rumors about Kidman and Scarpetta costar Simon Baker started swirling. "That would have been a kick in the teeth for Keith, who considers Simon among one of his friends," the source explained of the gossip. "And seeing Nicole swan about awards season with [their daughters] Sunday and Faith would’ve also stung. It has everyone convinced it was the last straw." "It’s possible he saw red and let himself be pictured with Shayla," the source acknowledged.

When Did Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Split?

Source: mega 'I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good,' the actress recently said of the split.