Nancy Guthrie Case: NBC Staff 'Feel So Bad' for Savannah as Her Mom Remains Missing, Insider Says: 'A Lot of Uncertainty'

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Savannah Guthrie's colleagues at NBC are reportedly rallying around her as she continues searching for answers in the heartbreaking disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie. During the Tuesday, June 23, episode of Today, Savannah became emotional while addressing reports about a ransom note her family received that allegedly claimed the 84-year-old had died after being abducted.

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Source: Today Savannah Guthrie became emotional on 'Today' as she publicly pleaded for help in finding her missing mother.

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“A lot of people at Today are affected by it,” a source told an outlet. “There was a sense of sadness today. Everybody just feels so bad for her. There is a lot of uncertainty.” “There is a lot of admiration and praise for her that she is still able to do her job,” the source said. “People really support her and care about her, and people are heartbroken.”

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Source: Today

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Savannah Makes an Emotional Plea on ‘Today’

Source: Today An NBC insider said Savannah Guthrie's coworkers are 'heartbroken' for her.

While appearing alongside co-hosts Craig Melvin, Al Roker, Carson Daly and Jenna Bush Hager, Savannah addressed viewers after reports surfaced that a second ransom note suggested her mother had died while being held captive. Holding back tears, she requested the public's help. “I love you guys, and I love this place, and this is unusual and unprecedented, to say the least, to be sitting here,” Savannah tearfully told viewers. “I don’t have any comment on this story. I’m not involved in our coverage, but I can’t pretend I’m not here. Since I am, I just wanted to take the opportunity to ask people — really, to beg people — to come forward.” She stressed that someone may have information that could help crack the case. “Somebody knows something. This is a news story today that is on your radar, because this is the life my sister lives, that I live, that my brother lives and our extended families live, that our children live every day. We are in agony. We cannot be in peace,” she added.

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‘We’ll Never Stop Looking’

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Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie urged anyone with information to come forward.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the investigation, Savannah said her family remains determined to find Nancy. She encouraged anyone with information to come forward. “This is a moment to tell you we need your help. We’re begging for your help. I’m not going to miss that opportunity,” she noted. “Please, if you’re watching. No matter how small, the reward is there. You can tell us. It can be anonymous. Please do the right thing for us, for our family, for our children. We love our mom, and we’ll never stop looking for her.” She also shared that she will continue trying to find moments of joy while her family endures the painful search for answers.

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Conflicting Reports About the Investigation

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Reports about a second ransom note have sparked conflicting claims about Nancy Guthrie's fate.

As OK! previously reported, NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin claimed in a post on X on Monday, June 22, that a second ransom note suggested “Nancy died and was buried with nature now” after she was allegedly abducted from her Tucson, Ariz., home. "The note indicated Nancy's death was not intentional, but did not offer a direct apology," he added. However, TMZ later reported that the ransom note they reviewed made no mention of Nancy having died, adding another layer of uncertainty to the ongoing investigation.

The Timeline of Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance