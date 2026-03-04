Podcasters Scan Nancy Guthrie's Front Yard With Metal Detector as Savannah's Sister Prepares to Get Car Back

Article continues below advertisement

Nancy Guthrie's front yard was scanned with metal detectors on Tuesday, March 3, while authorities revealed her daughter's car will soon be returned. An outlet reported on Wednesday that two podcasters searched the area around Savannah Guthrie's missing mother's Tucson, Ariz., home with the device for several hours. The pair revealed they were looking for any jewelry or other little items that may have fallen when the 84-year-old was allegedly kidnapped in the early hours of February 1.

Article continues below advertisement

'They Say It Takes a Village'

Source: 12 News Arizona NBC/Youtube Two podcasters searched the area around Nancy Guthrie's Tucson, Ariz., home for hours on Tuesday, March 3.

Unfortunately, Alex Zabel — a Tucson resident who's been helping in the search for Nancy since February 2 — told the outlet nothing was discovered. "We didn’t find anything, but we’re just trying to do as much as we can without trespassing," he explained, while his volunteer partner shared that the "powerful" device they used could detect 15 feet underground. "They say it takes a village. We could use all these searchers," Alex added.

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah's Sister Will Be Getting Her Car Back

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Annie Guthrie's vehicle was seized early on in the investigation into Nancy's disappearance.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Authorities Reportedly Said the Car Was 'Still Part of the Investigation' Last Week

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Some found it suspicious that her vehicle had not yet been returned.

Just last week, Briana Whitney — a true crime correspondent for Arizona's CBS 5 — reported she'd received the following statement from the sheriff's department: "All we can say at this time, the vehicle is still part of the investigation." Reacting to the information on the Friday, February 27, episode of Megyn Kelly's show, former FBI agent Maureen O'Connell claimed it was highly unusual for police to still have the car. "I've processed hundreds and hundreds of cars in my career...we only keep the ones that are involved in some way, shape or form, or have some sort of evidentiary value," she explained. "You're not keeping a car from a member of the victim's family."

The Guthrie Family Has Been 'Cleared as Possible Suspects' in the Case

Source: NewsNation/youtube Savannah Guthrie visitied a memorial for her mom alongside Annie and her husband, Tommaso Cioni, on Monday, March 2.