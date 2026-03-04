Podcasters Scan Nancy Guthrie's Front Yard With Metal Detector as Savannah's Sister Prepares to Get Car Back
March 4 2026, Updated 10:55 a.m. ET
Nancy Guthrie's front yard was scanned with metal detectors on Tuesday, March 3, while authorities revealed her daughter's car will soon be returned.
An outlet reported on Wednesday that two podcasters searched the area around Savannah Guthrie's missing mother's Tucson, Ariz., home with the device for several hours.
The pair revealed they were looking for any jewelry or other little items that may have fallen when the 84-year-old was allegedly kidnapped in the early hours of February 1.
'They Say It Takes a Village'
Unfortunately, Alex Zabel — a Tucson resident who's been helping in the search for Nancy since February 2 — told the outlet nothing was discovered.
"We didn’t find anything, but we’re just trying to do as much as we can without trespassing," he explained, while his volunteer partner shared that the "powerful" device they used could detect 15 feet underground.
"They say it takes a village. We could use all these searchers," Alex added.
Savannah's Sister Will Be Getting Her Car Back
Meanwhile, the Pima County Sheriff's Department informed the same outlet that they're in the process of returning a car belonging to the Today star's older sister, Annie.
The update comes as many, from members of the media and FBI experts to online sleuths, have questioned why the vehicle remained in police custody.
Some continue to be suspicious of Annie and her husband, Tommaso Cioni, as they were reported as the last to see Nancy alive the night before she vanished.
Authorities Reportedly Said the Car Was 'Still Part of the Investigation' Last Week
Just last week, Briana Whitney — a true crime correspondent for Arizona's CBS 5 — reported she'd received the following statement from the sheriff's department: "All we can say at this time, the vehicle is still part of the investigation."
Reacting to the information on the Friday, February 27, episode of Megyn Kelly's show, former FBI agent Maureen O'Connell claimed it was highly unusual for police to still have the car.
"I've processed hundreds and hundreds of cars in my career...we only keep the ones that are involved in some way, shape or form, or have some sort of evidentiary value," she explained. "You're not keeping a car from a member of the victim's family."
The Guthrie Family Has Been 'Cleared as Possible Suspects' in the Case
However, authorities revealed last month that Savannah, 54, and her two siblings, as well as their spouses, had been "cleared as possible suspects."
"The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case," a spokesperson said via X on February 16.