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Nancy Guthrie Case: Expert Says Human Bones Found Near Tucson Home Could Be Over 1,000 Years Old

image of savannah Guthrie and Nancy
Source: @SAVANNAHGUTHRIE/INSTAGRAM

The 'Today' show anchor's mother disappeared on February 1.

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May 30 2026, Published 4:42 p.m. ET

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Details about the human remains found near Nancy Guthrie's home earlier this month have surfaced.

Anthropologist James T. Watson shared his insight into the bones that were discovered about seven miles away from Savannah Guthrie's missing mom's residence in Tucson, Ariz.

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Nancy Guthrie Vanished on February 1

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image of savannah Guthrie and Nancy
Source: @SAVANNAHGUTHRIE/INSTAGRAM

New details about the human remains found near Nancy Guthrie's home earlier this month have surfaced.

The Today show anchor's mother disappeared on February 1 and has not yet been found.

Watson told Fox News on Friday, May 29, that a human skeleton was located at the scene — not just a single bone.

"Whether it is a 1,000 years old or 50 years old, these are human remains," he said.

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image of Nancy
Source: @SAVANNAHGUTHRIE/INSTAGRAM

An anthropology expert explained the human bones found near Nancy Guthrie's home were possibly Native American.

The University of Arizona professor added: "All of that contextual evidence allowed me to be pretty sure that this individual was in fact Native American. The ceramics really sort of drove home that point."

"The desert there is a pretty harsh environment, and obviously it's been settled for hundreds, thousands of years," he noted. "There are literally probably hundreds of bodies that are discovered every year out in the desert."

Watson revealed the remains were brought to the Tohono O'odham Nation, whose reservation rests west of Tucson.

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The Human Bones Found Are Not Connected to Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance

image of Nancy
Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31 at her home in Tucson, Arizona.

"There [are] a lot of places [where] an individual could get lost or pass away — or hide a body," Watson said. "I think ... as people start to poke into some of these crevices that don't normally get poked into across the desert, they're likely to find more individuals."

When the first bone was found, police determined the remains were part of a "prehistoric anthropological investigation." However, they deemed them as unconnected to Nancy's possible abduction.

Watson stated the skeletal pieces were only labeled "prehistoric" because the word is given to any period before written language materialized.

Savannah Guthrie Won't Stop Looking for Her Mom

image of savannah Guthrie and Nancy
Source: @SAVANNAHGUTHRIE/INSTAGRAM

Savannah Guthrie 'still believes her mom can be found.'

Savannah, 54, won't stop searching for her missing mom — four months after she initially vanished.

The talk show host “still believes her mom can be found," a source told Rob Shuter's Substack page on May 26. "That’s why the private investigators are still working every single day."

“Savannah is paying whatever it takes to keep this search active,” they continued. “She refuses to rely solely on law enforcement.”

The insider added money is no object, and Savannah plans to continue paying for any resources necessary to bring Nancy home.

“Money doesn’t matter to her right now. This is about finding her mother,” another source said. “If more investigators, more security, or more resources help, she’ll keep paying for them.”

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