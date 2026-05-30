Nancy Guthrie Case: Expert Says Human Bones Found Near Tucson Home Could Be Over 1,000 Years Old

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Details about the human remains found near Nancy Guthrie's home earlier this month have surfaced. Anthropologist James T. Watson shared his insight into the bones that were discovered about seven miles away from Savannah Guthrie's missing mom's residence in Tucson, Ariz.

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Nancy Guthrie Vanished on February 1

Source: @SAVANNAHGUTHRIE/INSTAGRAM New details about the human remains found near Nancy Guthrie's home earlier this month have surfaced.

The Today show anchor's mother disappeared on February 1 and has not yet been found. Watson told Fox News on Friday, May 29, that a human skeleton was located at the scene — not just a single bone. "Whether it is a 1,000 years old or 50 years old, these are human remains," he said.

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Source: @SAVANNAHGUTHRIE/INSTAGRAM An anthropology expert explained the human bones found near Nancy Guthrie's home were possibly Native American.

The University of Arizona professor added: "All of that contextual evidence allowed me to be pretty sure that this individual was in fact Native American. The ceramics really sort of drove home that point." "The desert there is a pretty harsh environment, and obviously it's been settled for hundreds, thousands of years," he noted. "There are literally probably hundreds of bodies that are discovered every year out in the desert." Watson revealed the remains were brought to the Tohono O'odham Nation, whose reservation rests west of Tucson.

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The Human Bones Found Are Not Connected to Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance

Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31 at her home in Tucson, Arizona.

"There [are] a lot of places [where] an individual could get lost or pass away — or hide a body," Watson said. "I think ... as people start to poke into some of these crevices that don't normally get poked into across the desert, they're likely to find more individuals." When the first bone was found, police determined the remains were part of a "prehistoric anthropological investigation." However, they deemed them as unconnected to Nancy's possible abduction. Watson stated the skeletal pieces were only labeled "prehistoric" because the word is given to any period before written language materialized.

Savannah Guthrie Won't Stop Looking for Her Mom

Source: @SAVANNAHGUTHRIE/INSTAGRAM Savannah Guthrie 'still believes her mom can be found.'