What Happened to Savannah Guthrie? 'Today' Star Disappears Mid-Episode as Fans Question If She Received an Update on Her Missing Mom

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Today viewers questioned if Savannah Guthrie was OK after she suddenly dipped from the Wednesday, April 15, episode of the morning show. While Guthrie was sitting on a chair opposite of Anne Hathaway ahead of an interview for her upcoming movie Mother Mary, when the series returned from a commercial break, it was Hoda Kotb who was speaking with the Oscar winner.

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Savannah Guthrie Disappeared From 'Today'

Source: @PAULANEALMOONEY/x Savannah Guthrie disappeared from the Wednesday, April 15, episode of 'Today.'

The program didn't addressed the sudden switch, but many social media users caught it. "Watching The Today Show and Savannah was set to interview Anne Hathaway before commercial break. Went to commercial and came back and Hoda was in. I hope everything is ok bc that was odd," one person on social media penned. "I watch everyday and they normally never do that." Another viewer noted it seemed like Guthrie had "just been like whisked away and like disappeared."

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Hoda Kotb Replaced Savannah Guthrie for Interview

Source: @today/youtube Hoda Kotb took Savannah Guthrie's spot to interview Anne Hathaway.

Several individuals felt Guthrie's voice cracked when she said the title of Hathaway's movie Mother Mary, as the journalist's own mom, Nancy Guthrie, has been missing since February 1. Though the NBC star took a leave of absence from the series to focus on the investigation, she returned on April 6.

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Source: @today/youtube Savannah Guthrie returned to 'Today' on April 6 after a two-month hiatus.

"Good morning, welcome to Today on this Monday morning we are so glad you started your week with us and it's good to be home," she expressed in her first episode after the break. Her co-anchor Craig Melvin replied, "Yes, it's good to have you back at home." "Well, here we go, ready or not," Savannah continued. "Let's do the news."

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What Happened to Nancy Guthrie?

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, was last seen on the night of January 31.

As OK! reported, it's believed Nancy, 84, was taken from her Tucson, Ariz., home in a "targeted" kidnapping in the early morning hours of February 1. Authorities have not shared any leads other than footage of a masked man trying to disable her doorbell camera. While they found DNA other than Nancy's inside her home, it's taking time to analyze, as Sheriff Chris Nanos revealed the material is "mixed," meaning it's from more than one person. The state of Nancy's well-being is unknown, though drops of her blood were found inside and outside her home. It was also revealed she requires daily medication and uses a pacemaker.

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Do Authorities Know the Motive for the Kidnapping?

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram The Guthrie family is offering a reward of up to $1 million for information that leads to Nancy's recovery.