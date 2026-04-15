What Happened to Savannah Guthrie? 'Today' Star Disappears Mid-Episode as Fans Question If She Received an Update on Her Missing Mom
April 15 2026, Published 7:16 p.m. ET
Today viewers questioned if Savannah Guthrie was OK after she suddenly dipped from the Wednesday, April 15, episode of the morning show.
While Guthrie was sitting on a chair opposite of Anne Hathaway ahead of an interview for her upcoming movie Mother Mary, when the series returned from a commercial break, it was Hoda Kotb who was speaking with the Oscar winner.
Savannah Guthrie Disappeared From 'Today'
The program didn't addressed the sudden switch, but many social media users caught it.
"Watching The Today Show and Savannah was set to interview Anne Hathaway before commercial break. Went to commercial and came back and Hoda was in. I hope everything is ok bc that was odd," one person on social media penned. "I watch everyday and they normally never do that."
Another viewer noted it seemed like Guthrie had "just been like whisked away and like disappeared."
Hoda Kotb Replaced Savannah Guthrie for Interview
Several individuals felt Guthrie's voice cracked when she said the title of Hathaway's movie Mother Mary, as the journalist's own mom, Nancy Guthrie, has been missing since February 1.
Though the NBC star took a leave of absence from the series to focus on the investigation, she returned on April 6.
- Hoda Kotb Makes Emotional Return to 'Today' 1 Year After Leaving to Fill in for Savannah Guthrie as Desperate Search for Nancy Guthrie Continues
- Katie Couric Weighs in on 'Tragically Unprecedented' Disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's Mom: 'It Must Be Excruciating'
- 'It Is Unbearable': Savannah Guthrie Says She's 'in Agony' Over Mom Nancy's Baffling Disappearance in First Interview
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"Good morning, welcome to Today on this Monday morning we are so glad you started your week with us and it's good to be home," she expressed in her first episode after the break.
Her co-anchor Craig Melvin replied, "Yes, it's good to have you back at home."
"Well, here we go, ready or not," Savannah continued. "Let's do the news."
What Happened to Nancy Guthrie?
As OK! reported, it's believed Nancy, 84, was taken from her Tucson, Ariz., home in a "targeted" kidnapping in the early morning hours of February 1.
Authorities have not shared any leads other than footage of a masked man trying to disable her doorbell camera. While they found DNA other than Nancy's inside her home, it's taking time to analyze, as Sheriff Chris Nanos revealed the material is "mixed," meaning it's from more than one person.
The state of Nancy's well-being is unknown, though drops of her blood were found inside and outside her home. It was also revealed she requires daily medication and uses a pacemaker.
Do Authorities Know the Motive for the Kidnapping?
In March, the sheriff revealed investigators think they know the motive behind the abduction.
"We believe we know why he did this, and we believe that it was targeted, but we can’t, we’re not 100 percent sure of that," he explained of why they won't make that information public.
Though several ransom notes were sent to the Guthrie family, it's unclear if the messages were from the real abductors.
Nonetheless, Savannah and her family are offering a reward of up to $1 million for their mother's "recovery," even if she's no longer alive.