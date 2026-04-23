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Nancy Guthrie 'Fought' Kidnapper Before She Was 'Blitzed' and Shoved Into a Car, Former FBI Agents Speculates

split photo of nancy guthrie and a masked suspect
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram; mega

'Today' star Savannah Guthrie's elderly mother was last seen on January 31.

April 23 2026, Published 4:33 p.m. ET

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Nancy Guthrie didn't leave her home without putting up a fight, according to a former FBI agent.

"I believe that Nancy fought him [her alleged kidnapper], either inside the door or just outside, depending on where the first appearance of this blood splatter evidence is," said former FBI agent Jim Clemente on the Wednesday, April 22, episode of "Brian Entin Investigates."

Clemente and the NewsNation reporter were discussing the chilling footage depicting a trail of blood leading away from the 84-year-old's front door.

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Source: @cbsnews/instagram

A trail of Nancy Guthrie's blood was seen in chilling footage days after she vanished.

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image of Investigators believe the 84-year-old was abducted from her home early on February 1.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Investigators believe the 84-year-old was taken from her home early on February 1.

Investigators determined based on evidence at the scene that Today host Savannah Guthrie's mom is the victim of a targeted kidnapping.

Nancy was last seen at her Tucson, Ariz., home on the evening of January 31, and is believed to have been taken during the early hours of Sunday, February 1.

Jim went on, "At that point, she was likely either blitzed with overwhelming force, punched in the face or the nose, and she began bleeding."

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image of She is presumed to be the victim of a targeted kidnapping.
Source: NBC

She is presumed to be the victim of a targeted kidnapping.

Continuing, the renowned FBI profiler said, "She went down, either on her knees or just hunched over, and then coughed up this blood, which is why we see this pattern [in the video]."

“Where that blood pattern disappears, I believe she was likely picked up and carried the rest of the way, perhaps with her face up so that there was no more blood deposited on that walkway," he added.

The true crime author also noted it's likely Nancy had a gun pointing at her the entire time.

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image of The matriarch had dinner with family the night before she vanished.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

The matriarch had dinner with family the night before she vanished.

While investigators have released doorbell footage of a masked suspect and a description of that individual, no suspects have been named.

The person, who appeared to be armed, was seemingly tampering with her security camera around the time she went missing that Sunday morning.

In a recent update, it was revealed the FBI is now analyzing "potentially critical" DNA evidence found inside Nancy's Arizona home.

The Guthrie Family Is in 'Agony'

image of The family is offering a $1 million reward for information that leads to her 'recovery.'
Source: NBC

The family is offering a $1 million reward for information that leads to her 'recovery.'

In a two-part pre-taped interview with Hoda Kotb on Today, which aired on March 26 and 27, Savannah grew emotional as she shared the whole family is "in agony" amid the matriarch's disappearance.

"It is unbearable. And to think of what she went through. I wake up every night in the middle of the night — every night. And in the darkness, I imagine her terror, and it is unthinkable — but those thoughts demand to be thought. And I will not hide my face. But she needs to come home now," she told Hoda.

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