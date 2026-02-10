Why Did Photos of Nancy Guthrie Suspect Take So Long to Uncover?

Article continues below advertisement

In an unexpected twist ten days into the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy Guthrie, investigators released surveillance images of a potential suspect. Four photos show an individual wearing gloves, a mask and a backpack as they appear to tinker with the doorbell camera outside the 84-year-old's Tucson, Ariz., area home. The sheriff’s office issued a statement to an outlet following their release on Tuesday, February 10, explaining the "previously inaccessible" images were "recovered from residual data located in backend systems."

Source: mega The new photos show a masked person tampering with the camera outside Nancy Guthrie's front door.

The full statement read: "Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie‘s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors, including the removal of recording devices. " It continued, "The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems. Working with our partners – as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance."

Who Was the Last to See Nancy Guthrie?

Source: mega Nancy Guthrie was last seen by Savannah's sister, Annie, on Saturday, January 31.

The Today show star's mom has been missing since Sunday, February 1, with Savannah's local sister, Annie, being the last person to see her at dinner the night before. The grandma, who's been described as a "vulnerable" adult due to poor physical health, was reported missing by family after failing to attend a church-viewing gathering at a friend's house. Authorities arrived on Sunday to discover blood outside Nancy's upscale Catalina Foothills and part of her doorbell camera missing, leading them to believe she had been abducted.

Nancy Guthrie's Doorbell Camera Detected Movement at 2 a.m.

Source: mega Authorities believe the 84-year-old was taken from her home in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

It was previously revealed that the camera had disconnected shortly before 2:00 a.m, and at 2:12 a.m., the camera's software detected movement. Shortly thereafter, Nancy's pacemaker app disconnected from her phone at 2:28 a.m. The police also shared they're actively investigating a "vehicle of interest" spotted at a nearby Circle K convenience store.

'We Believe She Is Still Alive'

Source: mega Savannah Guthrie believes her mom is still alive.