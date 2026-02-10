or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Savannah Guthrie
OK LogoNEWS

Why Did Photos of Nancy Guthrie Suspect Take So Long to Uncover?

composite photo of savannah guthrie and nancy guthrie and a potential suspect
Source: NBC; mega

The images were 'recovered from residual data located in backend systems.'

Feb. 10 2026, Published 5:05 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

In an unexpected twist ten days into the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy Guthrie, investigators released surveillance images of a potential suspect.

Four photos show an individual wearing gloves, a mask and a backpack as they appear to tinker with the doorbell camera outside the 84-year-old's Tucson, Ariz., area home.

The sheriff’s office issued a statement to an outlet following their release on Tuesday, February 10, explaining the "previously inaccessible" images were "recovered from residual data located in backend systems."

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of The new photos show a masked person tampering with the camera outside Nancy Guthrie's front door.
Source: mega

The new photos show a masked person tampering with the camera outside Nancy Guthrie's front door.

The full statement read: "Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie‘s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors, including the removal of recording devices. "

It continued, "The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems. Working with our partners – as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance."

Article continues below advertisement

Who Was the Last to See Nancy Guthrie?

image of Nancy Guthrie was last seen by Savannah's sister Annie on Saturday, January 31.
Source: mega

Nancy Guthrie was last seen by Savannah's sister, Annie, on Saturday, January 31.

The Today show star's mom has been missing since Sunday, February 1, with Savannah's local sister, Annie, being the last person to see her at dinner the night before.

The grandma, who's been described as a "vulnerable" adult due to poor physical health, was reported missing by family after failing to attend a church-viewing gathering at a friend's house.

Authorities arrived on Sunday to discover blood outside Nancy's upscale Catalina Foothills and part of her doorbell camera missing, leading them to believe she had been abducted.

MORE ON:
Savannah Guthrie

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Nancy Guthrie's Doorbell Camera Detected Movement at 2 a.m.

image of Authorities believe the 84-year-old was taken from her home in the wee hours of Sunday morning.
Source: mega

Authorities believe the 84-year-old was taken from her home in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

It was previously revealed that the camera had disconnected shortly before 2:00 a.m, and at 2:12 a.m., the camera's software detected movement.

Shortly thereafter, Nancy's pacemaker app disconnected from her phone at 2:28 a.m.

The police also shared they're actively investigating a "vehicle of interest" spotted at a nearby Circle K convenience store.

'We Believe She Is Still Alive'

image of Savannah Guthrie believes her mom is still alive.
Source: mega

Savannah Guthrie believes her mom is still alive.

Savannah shared the suspect photos on Instagram, writing, "We believe she is still alive. Bring her home. Anyone with information, please contact 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department 520-351-4900."

The NBC anchor has made multiple posts on social media since her mom mysteriously disappeared last week, including two videos pleading with Nancy's alleged kidnappers for her safe return.

As OK! previously reported, ransom notes were sent to various outlets demanding $6 million in Bitcoin by Monday evening (February 9), though the Guthrie family wasn't able to get in contact with the alleged kidnappers.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.