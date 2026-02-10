Why Did Photos of Nancy Guthrie Suspect Take So Long to Uncover?
Feb. 10 2026, Published 5:05 p.m. ET
In an unexpected twist ten days into the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy Guthrie, investigators released surveillance images of a potential suspect.
Four photos show an individual wearing gloves, a mask and a backpack as they appear to tinker with the doorbell camera outside the 84-year-old's Tucson, Ariz., area home.
The sheriff’s office issued a statement to an outlet following their release on Tuesday, February 10, explaining the "previously inaccessible" images were "recovered from residual data located in backend systems."
The full statement read: "Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie‘s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors, including the removal of recording devices. "
It continued, "The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems. Working with our partners – as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance."
Who Was the Last to See Nancy Guthrie?
The Today show star's mom has been missing since Sunday, February 1, with Savannah's local sister, Annie, being the last person to see her at dinner the night before.
The grandma, who's been described as a "vulnerable" adult due to poor physical health, was reported missing by family after failing to attend a church-viewing gathering at a friend's house.
Authorities arrived on Sunday to discover blood outside Nancy's upscale Catalina Foothills and part of her doorbell camera missing, leading them to believe she had been abducted.
Nancy Guthrie's Doorbell Camera Detected Movement at 2 a.m.
It was previously revealed that the camera had disconnected shortly before 2:00 a.m, and at 2:12 a.m., the camera's software detected movement.
Shortly thereafter, Nancy's pacemaker app disconnected from her phone at 2:28 a.m.
The police also shared they're actively investigating a "vehicle of interest" spotted at a nearby Circle K convenience store.
'We Believe She Is Still Alive'
Savannah shared the suspect photos on Instagram, writing, "We believe she is still alive. Bring her home. Anyone with information, please contact 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department 520-351-4900."
The NBC anchor has made multiple posts on social media since her mom mysteriously disappeared last week, including two videos pleading with Nancy's alleged kidnappers for her safe return.
As OK! previously reported, ransom notes were sent to various outlets demanding $6 million in Bitcoin by Monday evening (February 9), though the Guthrie family wasn't able to get in contact with the alleged kidnappers.