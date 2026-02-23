or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Savannah Guthrie
TRUE CRIME NEWS

Nancy Guthrie's Alleged Kidnapper May Have Simply 'Knocked' on Her Front Door, Claims Former FBI Agent

Split photo of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

'Today' star Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mom has been missing since February 1.

Feb. 23 2026, Updated 4:08 p.m. ET

Did Nancy Guthrie open the door for her kidnapper?

While it was initially reported that there were signs of forced entry at the 84-year-old's Tucson, Ariz., home, it remains unclear what exactly happened on the night she went missing.

The masked suspect captured on Savannah Guthrie's mom's doorbell camera may have knocked on the front door until she answered, one former FBI agent speculated.

Image of A masked suspect was captured on Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera on the night she went missing.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

A masked suspect was captured on Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera on the night she went missing.

"The limited information that we have, we know that he approached the front door, that the simplest method that they use is simply to knock," Eric Alexander Drickersen Cortes told investigative reporter Brian Entin during NewsNation's Missing: The Nancy Guthrie Mystery special on Saturday, February 21.

"If there were indications of forced entry, there would probably be use of some sort of ramming device, or some sort of device to compromise the lock," he explained. "But the easiest form in which these subjects operate is just to knock on the door and to wait until they voluntarily open."

Nancy Guthrie's Blood Was Found Outside Her Home

image of Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31.

The Today star's elderly mother mysteriously vanished from her Arizona home on February 1, and it's presumed she was abducted by an armed man seen tampering with her doorbell camera at around 2 a.m.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told Fox News last week that he believes Nancy, whose blood was found outside her front door, is the victim of a "targeted kidnapping."

Dismissing rumors that her disappearance was the result of a burglary gone wrong, he said, "Whoever did that knew what they were up to, knew who they were after."

DNA Evidence Was Found at the Crime Scene

Savannah Guthrie

image of Investigators found DNA evidence at the crime scene.
Source: mega

Investigators found DNA evidence at the crime scene.

The sheriff also revealed in another recent interview that DNA evidence was discovered at the home.

"We believe we may have some DNA there that may be our suspect, but we won't know that until that DNA is separated, sorted out," he said.

Unfortunately, the process of sorting out and analyzing the genetic material, which could belong to more than one person, might take up to "a year."

"Our lab tells us there’s challenges with it," Chris informed NBC News correspondent Erin McLaughlin.

'We Have to Start Reporting on Other Subjects'

image of 'It's a very sad situation,' Donald Trump told Fox News.
Source: mega; NBC

'It's a very sad situation,' Donald Trump told Fox News.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has grown tired of the constant coverage on Nancy's disappearance.

"We have to start reporting on other subjects also, and see what happens," the president told Fox News reporter Peter Doocy when asked about the case while aboard Air Force One on Thursday, February 19.

However, he added that "it's a very sad situation."

Donald Trump Said Death Penalty Is on the Table for Nancy Guthrie's Kidnapper

image of The president said Nancy Guthrie's kidnapper(s) could face the death penalty if she's killed.
Source: mega

The president said Nancy Guthrie's kidnapper(s) could face the death penalty if she's killed.

The statement came after he told the New York Post just days prior that the person responsible will face the "most severe" consequences.

During a phone interview with the outlet, the POTUS, 79, said he would order the Justice Department to seek the death penalty if the popular NBC host's mother is not returned alive.

