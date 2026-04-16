TRUE CRIME NEWS 'I Do Not Believe You're Going to Find Her in One Piece': Nancy Guthrie Is Likely 'Not Alive,' Claims Expert as Search Continues Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram A forensic scientist said it's highly unlikely Nancy Guthrie will be found alive or in 'one piece' at this point in the search. Lesley Abravanel April 16 2026, Published 7:45 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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On a recent episode of the true-crime podcast "The Interview Room," forensic psychologist Dr. Gary Brucato shared a grim assessment regarding the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie. The doctor’s statements were based on statistical analyses of similar criminal behavior patterns and missing-persons cases, which make it "highly improbable" that Nancy is still alive. "My sense is, this woman passed away during whatever it is that was supposed to happen,” the doctor said.

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Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram The expert said it's likely Nancy Guthrie is not alive.

He expressed a strong belief that her body is not intact, suggesting that it is unlikely that investigators will find her in good condition. "Also, based on statistics, I think it’s safe to say that it’s highly improbable that she is alive,” he said. “And also based on statistics, I don’t even believe there is an intact body. I do not believe that somewhere you’re going to find her in one piece.” He explained that in modern criminal cases, perpetrators often seek to "eliminate as much of the body as you can" to avoid forensic detection, which typically involves dismemberment, mutilation or burning.

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Source: nbc A former FBI agent said that Savannah’s recent return to the Today show could actually help solve the case.

“In 2026, you eliminate as much of the body as you can because you know the science is going to catch you. So, what you generally do is you dismember, or you mutilate, or you burn, etc. … I would be absolutely flabbergasted if it turns out there’s an intact set of remains buried somewhere or lying somewhere,” he explained. Based on his analysis, Gary suggested the suspect is likely a male known to Nancy and likely motivated by financial gain. A former FBI agent said that Savannah’s recent return to the Today show could actually help solve the case.

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Source: mega Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

“Most criminals in cases like this count on the media moving on,” former FBI agent Jackson Pack told The New York Post. “They count on the family fading from public view. They count on people forgetting. This case is different. Savannah has a national platform, and she shows up on it every single day. Every time a viewer sees her face, they think about her mother.” “At some point, someone is going to have the courage to make that call,” he said. “One phone call from someone who decides the reward money matters more than their silence is all it takes to bring law enforcement directly to their front door.”