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Nancy Mace Shows Off Her Figure in Skin-Tight Black Outfit During Podcast Appearance as She Draws Comparisons to Catwoman

Image of Nancy Mace
Source: @NANCYRMACE/YOUTUBE

Nancy Mace showed off her figure in a skin-tight black jumpsuit while recording an episode of her 'Get Maced' podcast.

Sept. 27 2026, Published 10:36 a.m. ET

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Nancy Mace traded her typical workwear for something a little more daring.

The South Carolina congresswoman showed off her figure in a skin-tight black jumpsuit while appearing on the Thursday, September 24, episode of her podcast, "Get Maced."

The form-fitting ensemble quickly earned Mace comparisons to Michelle Pfeiffer's iconic Catwoman look from Batman Returns, with TMZ joking that the politician appeared ready to step into a superhero movie.

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Nancy Mace Rocks a Skin-Tight Black Jumpsuit

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Source: @NANCYRMACE/YOUTUBE

The South Carolina congresswoman traded more traditional political attire for a fitted, head-to-toe black ensemble.

Mace went for an all-black look while recording the latest installment of her podcast.

Rather than the suits and more traditional ensembles she's frequently seen wearing while carrying out her congressional duties, the 48-year-old opted for a skin-tight black jumpsuit.

The long-sleeved ensemble hugged Mace's figure as she sat behind a microphone to record the episode.

The congresswoman kept the rest of her look relatively simple, allowing the fitted black outfit to take center stage during her appearance.

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Nancy Mace's Look Draws Catwoman Comparisons

Image of Nancy Mace's skin-tight look drew comparisons to Michelle Pfeiffer's iconic Catwoman costume.
Source: @NANCYRMACE/YOUTUBE, MEGA

Nancy Mace's skin-tight look drew comparisons to Michelle Pfeiffer's iconic Catwoman costume.

Mace's outfit immediately brought one famous movie character to mind: Catwoman.

TMZ compared the politician's fitted black ensemble to the costume Pfeiffer wore while portraying Selina Kyle in 1992's Batman Returns.

Pfeiffer's version of the comic book character famously sported a skin-tight black catsuit throughout the Tim Burton-directed movie.

While Mace's outfit didn't include Catwoman's signature mask, ears or dramatic white stitching, the head-to-toe black look was enough to draw comparisons between the two.

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Nancy Mace Wore the Outfit on Her 'Get Maced' Podcast

Image of The congresswoman wore the eye-catching ensemble while sitting behind the microphone.
Source: @NANCYRMACE/YOUTUBE

The congresswoman wore the eye-catching ensemble while sitting behind the microphone.

Mace chose the eye-catching outfit for an episode of "Get Maced," the podcast she launched earlier this year.

The South Carolina representative has used the show as another platform outside of her work in Congress, with the politician sitting down behind the microphone for conversations on a variety of subjects.

Thursday's installment gave viewers a noticeably different fashion moment from the outfits Mace typically wears during appearances connected to her role in Washington, D.C.

Nancy Mace's Outfit Was a Departure From Her Political Attire

Image of Nancy Mace's all-black jumpsuit offered a noticeably different fashion moment from the business attire she typically wears.
Source: MEGA

Nancy Mace's all-black jumpsuit offered a noticeably different fashion moment from the business attire she typically wears.

Mace's black jumpsuit marked a much more casual and form-fitting look than the business attire associated with her day job.

There were even jokes about whether the Catwoman-inspired ensemble could eventually make an appearance on the House floor.

For now, however, Mace appears to be keeping the skin-tight look behind the microphone.

Whether the congresswoman intentionally drew inspiration from Pfeiffer's famous character isn't clear, but the similarities between the two all-black outfits were enough to turn her latest podcast appearance into a fashion moment.

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