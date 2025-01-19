or
Nancy Pelosi's Daughter Blasts Jill Biden for Her Snarky Remarks About the Ex-House Speaker: 'Put on Your Big Girl Pants'

Composite photo of Nancy Pelosi, Alexandra Pelosi and Jill Biden.
Source: MEGA

Alexandra Pelosi dissed Jill Biden after the first lady claimed she and Nancy Pelosi 'were' friends.

By:

Jan. 19 2025, Published 3:19 p.m. ET

Nancy Pelosi’s daughter Alexandra is defending her mom against Jill Biden.

On Saturday, January 18, just days after the first lady claimed she and the ex-House Speaker are no longer friends, the 54-year-old took a dig at Jill.

nancy pelosi daughter jill biden snarky remarks big girl pants
Source: MEGA

Nancy Pelosi's daughter said Jill Biden should 'think about her husband’s legacy' instead of dissing her mom.

“If I was Lady McBiden, I’d put on my big girl pants, play the long game and think about my husband’s legacy,” Alexandra told a news outlet, comparing the mother-of-one, 73, to Shakespeare’s power-hungry, ruthless character Lady McBeth.

“There aren’t that many people left in America who have something nice to say about Joe Biden, and Nancy Pelosi is one of them,” the offspring added.

As OK! previously reported, the rift between the Bidens and Nancy, 84, came after Joe was ousted from his 2024 election campaign.

Jill reflected on the ordeal during a recent interview with The Washington Post, saying she was "disappointed with how it unfolded" and claimed the situation showed her "a lot about human nature."

nancy pelosi daughter jill biden snarky remarks big girl pants
Source: MEGA

Jill Biden said she was 'disappointed' by Nancy Pelosi's alleged role in ousting Joe Biden from running for president in 2024.

When asked about Nancy’s alleged "key role" in his decision to end his campaign, Jill stated, "I’ve been thinking a lot about relationships."

"It’s been on my mind a lot lately," she continued. "We were friends for 50 years. It was disappointing."

In July 2024, Joe stepped down from becoming the 2024 Democratic nominee due to countrywide concern for his health and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. Harris then lost to president-elect Donald Trump in November 2024. In an interview following Kamala's loss, Nancy claimed if Joe had stepped down sooner Harris may have been a “stronger” candidate.

"That didn’t happen. We live with what happened," she said. "And because the president endorsed Kamala Harris immediately, that really made it almost impossible to have a primary at that time. If it had been much earlier, it would have been different."

nancy pelosi daughter jill biden snarky remarks big girl pants
Source: MEGA

Jill Biden said she 'learned a lot about human nature' when Joe Biden was ousted from running in 2024.

Nancy noted that she’d "never been that impressed" with the former senator’s "political operation" during an August 2024 The New Yorker interview.

"They won the White House. Bravo. But my concern was: this ain't happening, and we have to make a decision for this to happen," she expressed. "The President has to make the decision for that to happen."

nancy pelosi daughter jill biden snarky remarks big girl pants
Source: MEGA

A source said Nancy Pelosi never threatened Joe Biden to step down from running in 2024.

In September 2024, the 82-year-old discussed how his party allegedly "forced his hand" to drop out on an appearance on The View.

"I never fully believed the assertions that somehow there was this overwhelming reluctance to my running again, I didn’t sense that," he said. "There were some folks who would like to see me step aside so they have a chance to move on. I get that. That’s just human nature. But that wasn’t the reason that I stepped down."

Alexandra spoke to Politico about Jill.

