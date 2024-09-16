Donald Trump Blames Kamala Harris and Joe Biden's 'Rhetoric' for Second Alleged Assassination Attempt: 'They Are the Real Threat'
Donald Trump claimed President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were responsible for the alleged attempt on his life on Sunday, September 15, due to their "highly inflammatory language" regarding his character and his abilities to serve as POTUS.
During a Monday, September 16, interview with Fox News Digital reporter Brooke Singman, the 78-year-old politician said the suspected gunman "believed the rhetoric of Biden and Harris, and he acted on it."
"Their rhetoric is causing me to be shot at, when I am the one who is going to save the country, and they are the ones that are destroying the country — both from the inside and out," he added.
Trump also suggested that Biden and Harris' implications that he is a "threat to democracy," and claims they will bring "unity" to the country are lies.
He then went on to use similar wording to the type of language he was condemning the current administration for, declaring Biden and Harris are the ones that "want to destroy our country."
"It is called the enemy from within," he stated. "They are the real threat."
Trump repeated similar sentiments in a message shared to his Truth Social platform on Monday.
"The Rhetoric, Lies, as exemplified by the false statements made by Comrade Kamala Harris during the rigged and highly partisan ABC Debate, and all of the ridiculous lawsuits specifically designed to inflict damage on Joe’s, then Kamala’s, Political Opponent, ME, has taken politics in our Country to a whole new level of Hatred, Abuse, and Distrust," he wrote on the conservative social media website.
"The bullets are flying, and it will only get worse! Allowing millions of people, from places unknown, to INVADE and take over our Country, is an unpardonable sin," he continued. "WE WANT PEOPLE TO COME INTO OUR COUNTRY, BUT THEY MUST LOVE OUR NATION, AND COME IN LEGALLY AND THROUGH A SYSTEM OF MERIT. THE WORLD IS LAUGHING AT US AS FOOLS, THEY ARE STEALING OUR JOBS AND OUR WEALTH. WE CANNOT LET THEM LAUGH ANY LONGER."
As OK! previously reported, Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was arrested on Sunday, September 15, after he allegedly fired an AK-47 style rifle near Trump's West Palm Beach golf course. Authorities believe he may have been attempting to orchestrate an assassination of the former president.
Routh was later charged with possession of a firearm while a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
Fox News reported Trump's comments about Biden and Harris' "rhetoric."