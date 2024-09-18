Donald Trump 'Wishes' Kamala Harris and Joe Biden Hadn't Called Him After Second Assassination Attempt as They Were 'So Nice'

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris both checked in to see how Donald Trump was doing following the second apparent attempt on his life.

On Sunday, September 15, Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was taken into police custody after Secret Service spotted his rifle poking out near the tree line at the former president's West Palm Beach golf course. Although he did not fire any shots, it's believed he was planning to assassinate the 78-year-old.