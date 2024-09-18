Donald Trump 'Wishes' Kamala Harris and Joe Biden Hadn't Called Him After Second Assassination Attempt as They Were 'So Nice'
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris both checked in to see how Donald Trump was doing following the second apparent attempt on his life.
On Sunday, September 15, Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was taken into police custody after Secret Service spotted his rifle poking out near the tree line at the former president's West Palm Beach golf course. Although he did not fire any shots, it's believed he was planning to assassinate the 78-year-old.
"I checked in to see if he was okay," Harris said during a speech at a National Association of Black Journalists event on Tuesday, September 17.
"I told him what I have said publicly. There is no place for political violence in our country," she added. "I am in this election, in this race for many reasons, including to fight for our democracy. And in a democracy, there is no place for political violence."
However, during his recent Town Hall, Trump admitted he may have preferred it if his political rivals hadn't called him at all.
"I want to be nice. And he was so nice to me yesterday. But, you know, in one way, I sort of wish the call wasn’t made because I do feel ... he’s so, so nice," he said of President Biden. "'I’m so sorry about what happened' and all that, but I have to lay it out."
"And the same with Kamala today. She could not have been nicer," he continued. "But the fact is, the fact is, we have to have people that are respected by the opponent, by the other side, by other countries."
This comes after Trump directly blamed the current administration for the attempt on his life. Earlier this week, he wrote via Truth Social that Harris' "rhetoric" and "false statements" during the presidential election campaign has taken politics in the U.S. "to a whole new level of Hatred, Abuse, and Distrust."
"The bullets are flying, and it will only get worse! Allowing millions of people, from places unknown, to INVADE and take over our Country, is an unpardonable sin," he said.
As OK! previously reported, following Routh's arrest, he was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
His arraignment is scheduled for September 30.