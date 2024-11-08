Nancy Pelosi Attacks Joe Biden for Delaying His Exit From the 2024 Presidential Election and Making Kamala Harris the Candidate Without a Primary
Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi criticized President Joe Biden for holding out until the last minute to exit the 2024 presidential race and immediately endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement.
The Democratic leader believes the lack of a proper primary left the door wide open for former President Donald Trump to win the election.
During an interview with reporter Lulu Garcia-Navarro, Pelosi said if the president had gotten out of the race sooner, there might have been other candidates who could have stepped up to the plate and taken on Trump.
She claimed, "The anticipation was that, if the president were to step aside, that there would be an open primary."
"And as I say, Kamala may have, I think she would have done well in that and been stronger going forward. But we don’t know that. That didn’t happen. We live with what happened," the speaker continued. "And because the president endorsed Kamala Harris immediately, that really made it almost impossible to have a primary at that time. If it had been much earlier, it would have been different."
According to Garcia-Navarro, Pelosi went to great lengths to defend the Biden administration’s legislative accomplishments but eventually took the initiative and played a "key role" in getting the president to step aside after his disastrous debate performance.
"I’ve never been that impressed with his political operation," she told The New Yorker‘s David Remnick in August.
"They won the White House. Bravo. But my concern was: this ain't happening, and we have to make a decision for this to happen," she explained at the time. "The President has to make the decision for that to happen."
According to CNN, Biden was "seething" at the speaker after he was bombarded with calls for him to drop out of the race by other members of Congress.
On Wednesday morning, November 6, Trump secured a decisive victory over Vice President Harris.
News outlets, including Fox News, called the race for Trump in the early morning hours, with The Associated Press making the call at 5:38 a.m. Eastern time, once Trump had surpassed the necessary 270 electoral college votes.
The former president, who campaigned on immigration and the economy, said during his second term, he would "fix our borders" and "fix everything about our country."
During his acceptance speech, Trump also promised "to help our country heal."
"This will truly be the golden age of America," he told a crowd of his supporters at Mar-a-Lago. "This is a magnificent victory for the American people that will allow us to make America great again."