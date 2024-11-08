Nancy Pelosi Attacks Joe Biden for Delaying His Exit From the 2024 Presidential Election and Making Kamala Harris the Candidate Without a Primary

During an interview with reporter Lulu Garcia-Navarro, Pelosi said if the president had gotten out of the race sooner, there might have been other candidates who could have stepped up to the plate and taken on Trump.

She claimed, "The anticipation was that, if the president were to step aside, that there would be an open primary."

"And as I say, Kamala may have, I think she would have done well in that and been stronger going forward. But we don’t know that. That didn’t happen. We live with what happened," the speaker continued. "And because the president endorsed Kamala Harris immediately, that really made it almost impossible to have a primary at that time. If it had been much earlier, it would have been different."