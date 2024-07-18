Barack Obama Urging Joe Biden to Drop Out of 2024 Presidential Race Behind His Back Amid Sinking Poll Numbers: Report
Former President Barack Obama has reportedly shared his concerns about President Joe Biden's chances for reelection with allies and is urging his former VP to drop out of the race behind his back.
The revelation follows a period of unease regarding Biden's performance in recent months, particularly after his heavily criticized performance at the first presidential debate against former President Donald Trump.
Obama has allegedly engaged in several discussions with various concerned Democrats, including former House speaker Nancy Pelosi.
According to a recent report, in some conversations, Obama has told people he is concerned that the polls are moving away from Biden, that former President Trump’s electoral path is expanding and that donors are abandoning the president.
Many Democratic fundraisers and elected officials have also joined in, calling for Biden to withdraw, particularly in light of recent events such as Biden's COVID diagnosis.
Biden had to cancel an appearance at an event in Las Vegas, Nev., after testing positive for the disease.
It's been reported the commander-in-chief was suffering “upper respiratory symptoms, to include rhinorrhea [runny nose] and non-productive cough, with general malaise,” per a doctor's note read out by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
“He felt okay for his first event of the day, but given that he was not feeling better, point of care testing for COVID-19 was conducted, and the results were positive for the COVID-19 virus,” the note continued.
The president was scheduled to speak at the Unidos US Annual Conference on Wednesday, July 17, drawing more than 1,500 Latino advocates and leaders in Nevada, a crucial swing state in the 2024 presidential race.
- American Assassination Attempts Explained in 14 Clicks: From John F. Kennedy to Ronald Reagan, Donald Trump and More
- Barack Obama Given a Heads-Up About George Clooney's Call for Joe Biden to Step Down — But He Didn't Object
- President Joe Biden Suffering From 'Denial, Delusion and Defiance,' Former Senior Advisor to Barack Obama Claims
Despite concerns about his health, earlier this month, Biden stated he was "firmly committed to staying in this race" in a letter sent to Democrats on Capitol Hill.
"The question of how to move forward has been well-aired for over a week now. And it’s time for it to end," he continued. "We have 42 days to the Democratic Convention and 119 days to the general election. Any weakening of resolve or lack of clarity about the task ahead only helps Trump and hurts us. It is time to come together, move forward as a unified party, and defeat Donald Trump."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Obama and Biden share a complex history. In 2015, Obama discouraged Biden from running for president, citing his slim chances against Hillary Clinton.
Additionally, Obama believed that Biden was not emotionally ready to campaign after the death of his son, Beau, in the same year. Consequently, Biden decided not to seek the Democratic nomination, attributing his decision to his grieving process.