Barack Obama Urging Joe Biden to Drop Out of 2024 Presidential Race Behind His Back Amid Sinking Poll Numbers: Report

Biden had to cancel an appearance at an event in Las Vegas, Nev., after testing positive for the disease.

It's been reported the commander-in-chief was suffering “upper respiratory symptoms, to include rhinorrhea [runny nose] and non-productive cough, with general malaise,” per a doctor's note read out by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

“He felt okay for his first event of the day, but given that he was not feeling better, point of care testing for COVID-19 was conducted, and the results were positive for the COVID-19 virus,” the note continued.

The president was scheduled to speak at the Unidos US Annual Conference on Wednesday, July 17, drawing more than 1,500 Latino advocates and leaders in Nevada, a crucial swing state in the 2024 presidential race.