Nancy Pelosi Destroys MyPillow Reporter: 'I'll Tell You to Shut Up Again'

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Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confronted Allison Steinberg, a reporter for Lindell TV, a media outlet founded by MyPillow CEO and President Donald Trump ally Mike Lindell, telling her, "I'll tell you to shut up again," during a tense exchange outside the Capitol. This follow-up encounter occurred after an initial October 2025 confrontation where Pelosi first told the reporter to "shut up" over questions regarding the January 6 Capitol attack. Steinberg approached Pelosi, referencing their past argument and repeating the lie that Pelosi had turned away the National Guard on January 6, 2021. Pelosi forcefully denied the accusations, stating that the president never agreed to send the National Guard and dismissed Steinberg's credentials entirely.

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'Get Away From Me'

Source: MEGA 'And I'll tell you to shut up again because you're speaking lies,' Nancy Pelosi ridiculed.

"Last time I asked you about January 6, why you turned the National Guard away...,” Steinberg started, only to be shut down forcefully by the Speaker Emerita. "And I'll tell you to shut up again because you're speaking lies...,” the 86-year-old former speaker said. "I don't even think you're a real journalist. You work for Mike, pillow man?... You work for Mike the pillow man, and all you do is spout untruths. Get away from me,” she added.

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'I Don't Consider That Journalism'

Source: MEGA 'Mike the pillow man, that’s not journalism,' Nancy Pelosi snubbed.

“Yeah, I don’t consider that journalism. Mike the pillow man, that’s not journalism. I don’t have any reason to talk to you,” Pelosi said “He’d love to give you a free pillow,” Steinberg replied. “Get away from me,” Pelosi said. The claim that Pelosi single-handedly denied the National Guard during the Capitol riot has been repeatedly debunked.

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Source: MEGA Nancy Pelosi feuded with a reporter over the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

The official bipartisan congressional investigation into the attack found no evidence that Trump ever ordered or requested National Guard deployment to protect the Capitol that day. Former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller testified under oath that he received no direct orders from Trump to prepare troops before January 6. Documented video footage from that day shows Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer actively calling governors and defense officials from a secure location to demand National Guard assistance. Lindell, meanwhile, is best known for his central role in spreading false, debunked claims about the 2020 presidential election being rigged. This crusade has led to severe financial and legal backlash, including massive retailer boycotts, a major defamation verdict and personal debt.

Source: MEGA Nancy Pelosi told the reporter to 'get away' from her.