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Nancy Pelosi Destroys MyPillow Reporter: 'I'll Tell You to Shut Up Again'

Photo of Nancy Pelosi.
Source: MEGA

Nancy Pelosi snapped at a reporter after previously telling the journalist to 'shut up.'

June 5 2026, Published 12:19 p.m. ET

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Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confronted Allison Steinberg, a reporter for Lindell TV, a media outlet founded by MyPillow CEO and President Donald Trump ally Mike Lindell, telling her, "I'll tell you to shut up again," during a tense exchange outside the Capitol. This follow-up encounter occurred after an initial October 2025 confrontation where Pelosi first told the reporter to "shut up" over questions regarding the January 6 Capitol attack.

Steinberg approached Pelosi, referencing their past argument and repeating the lie that Pelosi had turned away the National Guard on January 6, 2021.

Pelosi forcefully denied the accusations, stating that the president never agreed to send the National Guard and dismissed Steinberg's credentials entirely.

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'Get Away From Me'

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Image of 'And I'll tell you to shut up again because you're speaking lies,' Nancy Pelosi ridiculed.
Source: MEGA

'And I'll tell you to shut up again because you're speaking lies,' Nancy Pelosi ridiculed.

"Last time I asked you about January 6, why you turned the National Guard away...,” Steinberg started, only to be shut down forcefully by the Speaker Emerita.

"And I'll tell you to shut up again because you're speaking lies...,” the 86-year-old former speaker said.

"I don't even think you're a real journalist. You work for Mike, pillow man?... You work for Mike the pillow man, and all you do is spout untruths. Get away from me,” she added.

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'I Don't Consider That Journalism'

Image of 'Mike the pillow man, that’s not journalism,' Nancy Pelosi snubbed.
Source: MEGA

'Mike the pillow man, that’s not journalism,' Nancy Pelosi snubbed.

“Yeah, I don’t consider that journalism. Mike the pillow man, that’s not journalism. I don’t have any reason to talk to you,” Pelosi said

“He’d love to give you a free pillow,” Steinberg replied.

“Get away from me,” Pelosi said.

The claim that Pelosi single-handedly denied the National Guard during the Capitol riot has been repeatedly debunked.

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Image of Nancy Pelosi feuded with a reporter over the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots.
Source: MEGA

Nancy Pelosi feuded with a reporter over the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

The official bipartisan congressional investigation into the attack found no evidence that Trump ever ordered or requested National Guard deployment to protect the Capitol that day.

Former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller testified under oath that he received no direct orders from Trump to prepare troops before January 6.

Documented video footage from that day shows Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer actively calling governors and defense officials from a secure location to demand National Guard assistance.

Lindell, meanwhile, is best known for his central role in spreading false, debunked claims about the 2020 presidential election being rigged. This crusade has led to severe financial and legal backlash, including massive retailer boycotts, a major defamation verdict and personal debt.

Image of Nancy Pelosi told the reporter to 'get away' from her.
Source: MEGA

Nancy Pelosi told the reporter to 'get away' from her.

In June 2025, a federal jury in Denver found Lindell and his media company liable for defamation against Eric Coomer, a former Dominion Voting Systems executive. Lindell was ordered to pay Coomer $2.3 million in damages.

In September 2025, a federal judge ruled that Lindell also defamed the voting technology company Smartmatic by falsely claiming that its machines rigged the 2020 election.

Lindell publicly offered a $5 million reward to any software expert who could disprove his data regarding the 2020 election. After a software developer successfully debunked the data, an arbitration panel ruled Lindell must pay. Lindell initially fought this, but a federal appeals court later ruled he did not have to pay the arbitration award.

Despite his legal and financial setbacks, Lindell continues to promote paper ballots and officially launched his campaign as a Republican candidate for Minnesota’s governor on December 11, 2025.

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