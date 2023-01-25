OK Magazine
Naomi Judd's Ex-Husband Recalls How She Lied & Told Him He Was Wynonna's Father

Jan. 24 2023, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Details of the drama Naomi Judd reportedly created during her younger days has resurfaced after her alleged suicide note was made public.

According to Radar, the later singer's first husband, Michael Ciminella, previously claimed he was tricked into marrying her because she told him she was pregnant with his child. However, he later found out the dad was actually Charles Jordan, one of Judd's classmate.

Ciminella and Judd married in 1964, the same year she gave birth to daughter Wynonna Judd, but he didn't figure out the truth until the latter was around 3 years old. "I just looked at her real carefully, and I knew," he told a local outlet, adding his wife eventually confessed.

NAOMI JUDD SUICIDE SCENE REVEALED: HANDGUN, NOTE, BLOODSTAINED BEDDING & MORE

"I didn't assume for a moment that an 18-year-old girl whom I had known for quite some time would tell lies about something like that," he explained of why he didn't question things at first, noting he thinks Naomi lied "because she thought my family had more money" than Jordan's.

Ciminella explained Wynonna, 58, confronted her mom over the ordeal, and Naomi allegedly told her daughter she withheld the information "because she was afraid she'd throw her out" of their successful musical act The Judds.

The tension stemming form the situation may have played a factor in the duo's relationship, as Naomi's alleged suicide note read, "Do not let Wy come to my funeral. She’s mentally ill."

As OK! reported, Wynonna attended the ceremony anyway, with an insider noting she's choosing "to believe her mother did not mean what she wrote."

NEW DETAILS: ANTIDEPRESSANT DRUGS BLAMED IN NAOMI JUDD DEATH, AS IT EMERGES SHE BATTLED INSECURITIES OVER APPEARANCE

Wynonna recently opened up about the grieving process, admitting people's advice hasn't helped much.

"When people say stuff like, 'They're in a better place,' I don't want her to be in a better place. I want her to be here with me," she spilled. "That's selfish, but that's human response. So the human response for me is just love the ones you're with. Love the ones you're with. That and forgiveness, forgiveness, forgiveness. That's on my list every single day."

