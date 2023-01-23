Wynonna Judd Speaks Out About Coping With Mother Naomi's Passing After Suicide Note Controversy: 'It's So Heavy'

"I know what I went through. And when people say stuff like, 'They're in a better place,' I don't want her to be in a better place. I want her to be here with me," the "My Strongest Weakness" artist continued. "That's selfish, but that's human response. So the human response for me is just love the ones you're with. Love the ones you're with. That and forgiveness, forgiveness, forgiveness. That's on my list every single day."

Despite Wynonna's difficult dynamic with Naomi, the Grammy Award-winning vocalist tried to focus on the magical spirit of her mother rather than her tragic end. "One of the most tough and tender women I've ever known in my life," she recalled.