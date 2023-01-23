Wynonna Judd Heartbreakingly Reacts To Death Of Friend Lisa Marie Presley Months After Mom Naomi's Suicide: 'It's Hard To Comprehend'

"I'm not one of those people that says, you know, I'm praying for you, or, you know, my prayers and my condolences, because I've been going through it myself," the musician shared. "And it's so heavy. It's too heavy to talk about it right now."

She continued: "Maybe in some time, when we give it some time for things to settle. I just think, right now, I can't imagine what they're going through."

Judd compared her own pain to that of the Presley family, confessing that others' attempt at consoling following a tragedy often falls short.