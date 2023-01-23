Wynonna Judd Heartbreakingly Reacts To Death Of Friend Lisa Marie Presley Months After Mom Naomi's Suicide: 'It's Hard To Comprehend'
Wynonna Judd is still grappling with the loss of her friend Lisa Marie Presley months after her mom, Naomi Judd, took her own life.
"I was so shocked, and it kicked my butt because she's 54 years old and I'm 58," Judd shared with a news outlet after Presley suffered full cardiac arrest on Thursday, January 12, at her Calabasas home. "And when you go through something like this, it's just bizarre. It's hard to comprehend."
Presley was laid to rest on Thursday, January 19, beside her son, Benjamin Keough — who died by suicide in 2020 at age 27 — and late father, Elvis Presley, in Graceland's Meditation Garden, as OK! reported.
WHO ARE LISA MARIE PRESLEY'S CHILDREN? MEET THE HEIRS TO ELVIS' GRACELAND ESTATE
While touching on the loss of loved ones, Judd — who lost her mom to suicide in April 2022 — candidly opened up to the outlet about struggling with grief.
"I'm not one of those people that says, you know, I'm praying for you, or, you know, my prayers and my condolences, because I've been going through it myself," the musician shared. "And it's so heavy. It's too heavy to talk about it right now."
She continued: "Maybe in some time, when we give it some time for things to settle. I just think, right now, I can't imagine what they're going through."
Judd compared her own pain to that of the Presley family, confessing that others' attempt at consoling following a tragedy often falls short.
- Naomi Judd's Suicide Note Exposed: 'Do Not Let' Daughter Wynonna 'Come To My Funeral, She's Mentally Ill' — READ
- Naomi Judd's Suicide Prompted By Singing Struggles: 'She Started Losing Her Voice 10 Years Ago'
- Wynonna Judd Recalls How Late Mom Naomi Seemed 'Fragile' & 'Off' During Their Last Duet Before Her Suicide
"I know what I went through. And when people say stuff like, 'They're in a better place,' I don't want her to be in a better place. I want her to be here with me. That's selfish, but that's human response," said Judd. "So the human response for me is just love the ones you're with. Love the ones you're with. That and forgiveness, forgiveness, forgiveness. That's on my list every single day."
NAOMI JUDD'S SUICIDE NOTE EXPOSED: 'DO NOT LET' DAUGHTER WYNONNA 'COME TO MY FUNERAL, SHE'S MENTALLY ILL' — READ
One day after Presley died, Judd took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late musician with a throwback photo of the two. She simply captioned the emotional photo with a broken heart emoji.
Judd spoke to Entertainment Tonight about Presley's death.