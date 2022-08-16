Naomi Judd's Husband Larry Strickland Hid Guns On Their Estate So Singer 'Could Not Get Her Hands On A Firearm'
Naomi Judd's husband, Larry Strickland, was always watching over his late wife. So much so, he went to great lengths to hide guns on their Tennessee property so "Naomi could not get her hands on a firearm," a source told Radar.
“Larry was always worried about how fragile she was,” the insider added. “He never wanted to leave her alone because he didn’t trust her emotional state.”
“I’m told he feels very guilty because the firearm she used was his — and it wasn’t locked up,” revealed the source of Strickland's current state of mind.
As OK! previously reported, Naomi took her own life at just 75 years old.
“She used a weapon … a firearm,” her daughter Ashley Judd later revealed on Good Morning America. “So that’s the piece of information we’re very uncomfortable sharing.”
“When you’re talking about mental illness, it’s important to distinguish between the loved one and the disease,” she shared. “My mother knew that she was seen and she was heard in her anguish and she was walked home.”
“Our mother couldn’t hang on until she was inducted into the hall of fame by her peers,” she continued, referring to her mother's recent accolade of being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. “That is the level of catastrophe of what was going on inside of her, because the barrier between the regard in which they held her couldn’t penetrate into her heart and the lie the disease told her was so convincing.”
Naomi had previously spoken out about her struggles.
“Naomi always had a crazy streak and was honestly dangerous about guns,” a source said. “Her death’s incredibly tragic, but many saw it as sadly inevitable. “It would be easiest for the family and everyone if the authorities would just release their findings. Then Naomi and the whole matter could be finally laid to rest and at peace.”
Now, the Judd family has sued to block the release of records related to the country star's death, as they want to let go of the past.
"(The Judds) will suffer significant trauma and irreparable harm in the form of emotional distress, pain and mental anguish should these records be released," the family attorney said. "Moreover, the release of these records would continue to cause the entire family personal and public pain for years to come as they would undoubtedly live in perpetuity on the internet."