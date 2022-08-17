Naomi Judd Once Vowed To Not Commit Suicide Out Of Fear Her Sheriff Grandson Would Find Her Body

On April 30, singing sensation Naomi Judd took her own life at age 76 — but an insider is now disclosing that for years, she promised to never kill herself out of fear her 27-year-old grandson, Elijah, would be forced to investigate her death since he works at the local sheriff's office in Tennessee.

Elijah, the son of Wynonna Judd and her first husband, Arch Kelley III, has held a job at the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office for eight years now.