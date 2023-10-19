Natalee Holloway's Family Believes Joran van der Sloot's Apology for Brutally Killing the Teen Was Insincere: 'He Is Evil Personified'

“He did apologize and he said something along the lines that he gave himself to God and that he’s a Christian — that he’s a changed man," Kaitlyn Holloway shared after the hearing, which resulted in the suspect receiving a 20-year jail sentence for trying to extort Natalee's family years ago. "I really don’t think that’s true."

“I don’t think it was a sincere apology considering all the damage he has done. I think it was some BS," declared Kaitlyn, who sat with her loved ones about 20 feet away from the killer. “He is a monster and even laying eyes on him made me feel sick inside.”