Natalee Holloway's Family Believes Joran van der Sloot's Apology for Brutally Killing the Teen Was Insincere: 'He Is Evil Personified'
Though Natalee Holloway's family finally got some answers about her death more than a decade later, her younger sister doesn't feel any better about the tragedy.
On Wednesday, October 18, Joran van der Sloot confessed to murdering the 18-year-old in 2005 while she vacationed in Aruba and expressed his regret over the situation, insisting he's changed since finding religion.
“He did apologize and he said something along the lines that he gave himself to God and that he’s a Christian — that he’s a changed man," Kaitlyn Holloway shared after the hearing, which resulted in the suspect receiving a 20-year jail sentence for trying to extort Natalee's family years ago. "I really don’t think that’s true."
“I don’t think it was a sincere apology considering all the damage he has done. I think it was some BS," declared Kaitlyn, who sat with her loved ones about 20 feet away from the killer. “He is a monster and even laying eyes on him made me feel sick inside.”
“I know he will be in my nightmares tonight,” she added, admitting that at first, she wasn't sure if she even believed his confession was accurate.
“But the polygraph tests showed he was telling the truth,” she said. “We are just glad we have some closure. Now we have answers to what happened.”
The girls' father, David Holloway, echoed his daughter's thoughts, noting, "Despite everything he has done to us, he is not sorry for what he did.
"He expressed no remorse, regret, or even compassion … He is evil personified,” he said.
As OK! reported, Joran admitted he bludgeoned her to death with a cinder block after Natalee rejected his sexual advances. He said he placed her body in the ocean and then returned home.
Joran plead guilty to wire fraud and extortion after he tried to get the Holloways to fork over $250K in exchange for information about her death. His plea deal stated he would have to reveal details of the murder for the first time.
He wasn't allowed to be charged with murder this time since the statute of limitations in Aruba is 12 years.
He was sentenced to 20 years behind bars, but before serving his sentence in the U.S., he has to finish up his 28-year stint in Peru, where he was locked up for murdering a woman named Stephany Flores.
When U.S. District Judge Anna Manasco issued her decision, she stated, "I have considered the factual statements about extortion, and wire fraud but also considered your confession to the brutal murder of Natalee Holloway."
Natalee was declared dead in 2012, and though her body was never found, her family's attorney stated there won't be "any further investigation or search or anything like that for Natalee's remains."
