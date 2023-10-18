Natalee Holloway Was Beaten to Death After Rejecting Joran Van Der Sloot's Sexual Advances, Her Mother Claims

Joran van der Sloot allegedly told her mother that he'd bludgeoned her to death after she rejected his advances — a story that prosecutors relayed to the court during a Wednesday, October 18, court hearing in Alabama.

Natalee Holloway 's parents finally appear to have answers on what happened to their daughter after she went missing more than 15 years ago.

"You didn't get what you wanted from Natalee, your sexual satisfaction, so you brutally killed her," Beth said in a court statement on Wednesday, claiming that Joran "terminated her dreams, her potential, [and] her possibilities" with her death.

Joran, 36, pleaded guilty to both wire fraud and extortion after allegedly attempting to get Natalee's mother to pay him $250,000 in 2010 in exchange for information on where her daughter's remains were located, despite insisting for years that he had nothing to do with her disappearance.

"I have considered the factual statements about extortion, and wire fraud but also considered your confession to the brutal murder of Natalee Holloway," the judge said at the time.

According to Joran's attorney, John Q. Kelly , revealing details of the late 18-year-old's horrific murder and "how her body was disposed of" was a condition of his plea deal, but there will not be "any further investigation or search or anything like that for Natalee's remains."

"I hit her in the face exactly on top of her nose," he reportedly said during his confession. "I think she started to faint. It affected me so that I grabbed her from the neck and strangled her for a minute. There was blood everywhere. What am I going to do now? I had blood on my shirt. There was also blood on the bed, so I took off my shirt and put it on her face, pressing hard, until I killed Stephany."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!