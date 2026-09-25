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Melania Trump Stuns in Monochrome Ensemble at White House State Dinner for Xi Jinping

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump made a statement in a monochrome look for the White House state dinner.

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Sept. 25 2026, Updated 6:45 a.m. ET

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Melania Trump made a statement in a sleek monochrome look as she joined President Donald Trump for the White House state dinner honoring Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Per the Daily Mail, the First Lady chose a black-and-white ensemble instead of a traditional gown for the black-tie evening.

She wore a $2,300 Saint Laurent button-up blouse featuring oversized bow detailing around the neck, paired with $1,945 embossed high-waisted pants and a $1,345 silk cummerbund from Dolce & Gabbana.

She completed the look with black pointed-toe Christian Louboutin heels, diamond stud earrings, and her honey-colored hair swept back from her face.

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Melania Trump Chose Pants Look For The State Dinner

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Image of Melania Trump wore a monochrome ensemble featuring a Saint Laurent blouse, Dolce & Gabbana pants, black pointed-toe heels and diamond earrings.
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump wore a monochrome ensemble featuring a Saint Laurent blouse, Dolce & Gabbana pants, black pointed-toe heels and diamond earrings.

Melania's decision to wear pants for high-profile occasions has previously drawn attention to her fashion choices.

Personal stylist and image consultant Cynthia Kennedy previously shared her perspective on the look.

"She's not doing what people expect. She's not wearing safe, dull, traditional First Lady fashion," Cynthia explained to the Daily Mail back in April.

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Image of Melania Trump's fashion choices, which Cynthia Kennedy said included a preference for European luxury designers.
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump's fashion choices, which Cynthia Kennedy said included a preference for European luxury designers.

Cynthia also discussed the way Melania approaches her wardrobe.

"She's wearing what SHE wants, from her favorite designers – mostly European luxury brands like Dolce & Gabbana – and she's making it clear that this job is something she's doing on her own terms," she said.

Cynthia then offered another perspective on Melania's choices.

"She's showing that she's on a completely different playing field and follows her own rules. She's not interested in dressing for any role," she added.

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The Trumps Hosted Xi Jinping At The White House

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Image of Melania Trump's office oversaw the state dinner decorations, which featured red linens, Reagan-era vermeil and crimson dahlias.
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump's office oversaw the state dinner decorations, which featured red linens, Reagan-era vermeil and crimson dahlias.

Donald and Melania hosted Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, for the state dinner in the White House East Room.

The evening brought together senior Cabinet officials and American business leaders, including executives from Apple, NVIDIA, Microsoft and Tesla.

Melania's office also oversaw the dinner's decorations, with red linens, Reagan-era vermeil, and arrangements of crimson dahlias used throughout the space.

The White House said the color red was chosen for its longstanding cultural significance in Chinese history.

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Image of Melania Trump attended a state dinner alongside Peng Liyuan featuring a multi-course menu that blended classic American ingredients with subtle Asian flavors.
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump attended a state dinner alongside Peng Liyuan featuring a multi-course menu that blended classic American ingredients with subtle Asian flavors.

The evening included performances from military musicians and inauguration tenor Christopher Macchio.

Guests also raised glasses of Schramsberg Blanc De Noirs during a toast that referenced the historic 1972 "Toast to Peace" between Richard Nixon and Premier Zhou Enlai.

The multi-course menu combined classic American ingredients with subtle Asian flavors.

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Image of Melania Trump joined Donald Trump as the Chinese first couple's visit continued with a planned White House tea and National Archives tour.
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump joined Donald Trump as the Chinese first couple's visit continued with a planned White House tea and National Archives tour.

Xi arrived at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday evening, September 23, for a welcome ceremony, where Donald greeted him personally.

Per the BBC, Melania explained to Fox News why the president chose to meet Xi at the airport.

As per her, he decided to do it "because they have a great relationship."

Per CBS News, on Thursday, September 24, Donald and Melania then welcomed Xi and Peng to the White House for an arrival ceremony on the State Floor.

The visit continued with a military review in the Rose Garden and bilateral meetings.

The Chinese first couple's visit will continue till Friday, September 25, as the Trumps are expected to host them for tea at the White House before a tour of the National Archives, as per ABC News.

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