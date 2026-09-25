Melania Trump Stuns in Monochrome Ensemble at White House State Dinner for Xi Jinping

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Melania Trump Chose Pants Look For The State Dinner

Source: MEGA Melania Trump wore a monochrome ensemble featuring a Saint Laurent blouse, Dolce & Gabbana pants, black pointed-toe heels and diamond earrings.

Melania's decision to wear pants for high-profile occasions has previously drawn attention to her fashion choices. Personal stylist and image consultant Cynthia Kennedy previously shared her perspective on the look. "She's not doing what people expect. She's not wearing safe, dull, traditional First Lady fashion," Cynthia explained to the Daily Mail back in April.

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Source: MEGA Melania Trump's fashion choices, which Cynthia Kennedy said included a preference for European luxury designers.

Cynthia also discussed the way Melania approaches her wardrobe. "She's wearing what SHE wants, from her favorite designers – mostly European luxury brands like Dolce & Gabbana – and she's making it clear that this job is something she's doing on her own terms," she said. Cynthia then offered another perspective on Melania's choices. "She's showing that she's on a completely different playing field and follows her own rules. She's not interested in dressing for any role," she added.

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The Trumps Hosted Xi Jinping At The White House

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Source: MEGA Melania Trump's office oversaw the state dinner decorations, which featured red linens, Reagan-era vermeil and crimson dahlias.

Donald and Melania hosted Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, for the state dinner in the White House East Room. The evening brought together senior Cabinet officials and American business leaders, including executives from Apple, NVIDIA, Microsoft and Tesla. Melania's office also oversaw the dinner's decorations, with red linens, Reagan-era vermeil, and arrangements of crimson dahlias used throughout the space. The White House said the color red was chosen for its longstanding cultural significance in Chinese history.

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Source: MEGA Melania Trump attended a state dinner alongside Peng Liyuan featuring a multi-course menu that blended classic American ingredients with subtle Asian flavors.

The evening included performances from military musicians and inauguration tenor Christopher Macchio. Guests also raised glasses of Schramsberg Blanc De Noirs during a toast that referenced the historic 1972 "Toast to Peace" between Richard Nixon and Premier Zhou Enlai. The multi-course menu combined classic American ingredients with subtle Asian flavors.

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Source: MEGA Melania Trump joined Donald Trump as the Chinese first couple's visit continued with a planned White House tea and National Archives tour.