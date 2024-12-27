Natalie Portman, 43, Shows Off Her Bikini Body While in St. Barts After Divorce From Benjamin Millepied: Photos
Natalie Portman, 43, hit the beach in style during a sunny getaway to St. Barts following her divorce from Benjamin Millepied.
The Black Swan star was spotted on Wednesday, December 25, rocking a sleek black bikini as she took a dip in the ocean. Keeping it simple, Portman skipped putting on makeup and hid behind a pair of oversized sunglasses instead.
She seemed in great spirits, enjoying the tropical escape with a friend. After her swim, she slipped into a white T-shirt and shorts, gathered her belongings and headed out.
This beach trip comes months after her divorce from Millepied was finalized.
The actress quietly filed for divorce in July 2023 after 11 years of marriage amid rumors of Millepied’s alleged affair with 26-year-old Camille Étienne.
In May 2023, a French outlet published photos of Millepied and Étienne entering his Paris office separately and leaving two hours later just minutes apart.
When asked about the speculation, Portman told Vanity Fair, “It’s terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it.”
Portman and Millepied tied the knot in 2012 and share two children: Aleph, 13, and Amalia, 7.
Hints of trouble surfaced earlier this year when Portman revealed in a Wall Street Journal interview in January that she and her kids were living in France but noticeably left out any mention of Millepied.
By March, one month after their divorce was finalized, sources confirmed the actress was struggling with the separation.
“It was initially really tough for her, but her friends rallied around her and helped get her through the worst of it,” a source told People. “Natalie is coming out of a really tough and painful year, but she’s come out the other side of it stronger and is finding joy in her family, friends and work.”
- Natalie Portman Is 'More Open to Dating a Surgeon or an Architect Than a Sitcom Star' After Shocking Benjamin Millepied Split: Source
- Natalie Portman 'Hopes' Ex-Husband Benjamin Millepied Is 'Happy' After Dancer Was Spotted Kissing Mystery Woman in Paris: Source
- Natalie Portman Ditches Wedding Ring Following Separation From Benjamin Millepied
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In June, Portman took a moment to give a shout-out to her support system.
“This year, on my birthday, I want to celebrate my gratitude for my friends who lift me up again and again,” she wrote in an Instagram post.
Meanwhile, Millepied has moved on as of two months ago, as he was photographed kissing a mystery woman in Paris.
Fortunately, Portman doesn't appear to be fazed by her ex’s new romance.
“Natalie isn’t surprised that Benjamin has moved on because of how their relationship ended. She thought he’d move on pretty quickly,” another source dished to Us Weekly.
“[Natalie] hopes Benjamin is happy,” the insider continued.
For now, the Thor: Love and Thunder star is focused on what the future holds.
“Benjamin’s dating life doesn’t really have any bearing on Natalie,” the second insider told Us Weekly. “She’s super happy in her life right now and has been prioritizing family and friends.”
“Natalie doesn’t really care who Benjamin is dating. She moved on a long time ago,” a separated source told Page Six.
Portman might even be ready to dip her toes back into the dating pool.
"Clearly, Ben has moved on, and Natalie thinks it’s time she does as well," a source told Life & Style. "She’s asked her friends for help, and they’re only too happy to play matchmaker."
"They’ve been encouraging Natalie to get out there again and are more than willing to set up dinner parties and introduce her to eligible men," the insider revealed, noting Portman wants to find someone outside of the industry. "Natalie barely likes to socialize with other celebrities and has publicly admitted how hard it is maintaining those friendships. She’s more open to dating a surgeon or an architect than a sitcom star."