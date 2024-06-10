Natalie Portman Thanks Friends for 'Lifting Me Up' After She Divorced Benjamin Millepied Following His Alleged Affair

"This year, on my birthday, I want to celebrate my gratitude for my friends who lift me up again and again," she wrote in the caption of the post, which featured various photos of the mom-of-two and her pals.

The movie star also received well wishes from several famous faces via the comments section.

"Happy birthday, beautiful! ❤️," wrote Mindy Kaling, while Reese Witherspoon gushed, "Happy Birthday, you incredible diamond of a human! ✨I love you 💕."