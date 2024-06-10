Natalie Portman Thanks Friends for 'Lifting Me Up' After She Divorced Benjamin Millepied Following His Alleged Affair
Natalie Portman is grateful for her support system after divorcing Benjamin Millepied.
On Sunday, June 9, the actress marked her 43rd birthday on Instagram by thanking her friends for always being there with a shoulder to lean on.
"This year, on my birthday, I want to celebrate my gratitude for my friends who lift me up again and again," she wrote in the caption of the post, which featured various photos of the mom-of-two and her pals.
The movie star also received well wishes from several famous faces via the comments section.
"Happy birthday, beautiful! ❤️," wrote Mindy Kaling, while Reese Witherspoon gushed, "Happy Birthday, you incredible diamond of a human! ✨I love you 💕."
The actress' Instagram post comes three months after it was revealed she and the choreographer, 47, ended their marriage.
Rumors of marital trouble between the ex-spouses — who share two kids and tied the knot in 2012 — surfaced around one year ago, as it was reported that Millepied allegedly had an affair with a woman named Camille Etienne, who was 25 at the time.
A source said the dad-of-two met the climate activist "through mutual friends" in "a cliquey group in the film community who favor art and creativity over big-budget box office bonanzas."
Though insiders claimed the exes were attempting to work through his alleged infidelity — something that "blindsided" Portman — by that August, the Star Wars alum had taken off her ring.
"Natalie tried to forgive Benjamin, to look at all sides of the situation. She considered every way to salvage the marriage, but she realized it would never be the same, because the betrayal was too deep," one source explained to a news outlet.
While the movie star struggled after the split, a separate source recently told a magazine that "Natalie is her confident self [again]."
The insider insisted the Black Swan lead has "a lighter step" and "more joy" in her eyes since the break-up, adding, "She’s really coming into her own self-happiness."
Last month, the Oscar winner was seen laughing and smiling while smoking a cigarette with actor Paul Mescal, 28, in London, but an insider claimed the two were just friends, as Portman isn't ready to dive back into the dating scene just yet.
"She’s focused on her kids and work for now, [but] Natalie has started going out with friends and living her best life," the source shared. "It took her a while to get her smile back after the divorce, but she has turned a corner."