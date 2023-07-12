Reese Witherspoon Admits She Feels 'Vulnerable' After Shocking Divorce From Jim Toth
Months after Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth announced they were divorcing after nearly 12 years together, the actress is revealing how she's handling being on her own.
"It's interesting what happened to me," Witherspoon, 47, told Harper's Bazaar in an interview published on July 12. "When I was divorced before, the tabloid media got to tell people how I was feeling or how I was processing, and it felt very out of control. To be able to talk to people directly about what's going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice and not let somebody else control what's happening."
"Then, of course, there's speculation, but I can't control that," she continued. "All I can do is be my most honest, forthright self and be vulnerable. It's a vulnerable time for me."
However, the blonde beauty admitted she doesn't "feel isolated at all" during this time period. Instead, she feels "very connected."
As OK! previously reported, the former flames both shared the news with their followers in late March.
"We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," the joint statement read. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."
"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," the message continued. "These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."
The exes, who share son Tennessee James Toth, 10, are still "the best of friends and this is such an amicable decision. They are so committed to co-parenting together. They are invested in their whole family and making this as smooth as possible for everyone," a source shared after the breakup.