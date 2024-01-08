Natalie Portman Attends 2024 Golden Globes Solo After Husband Benjamin Millepied's Shocking Affair: Photos
Golden Globe nominee Natalie Portman attended this year's show without estranged husband Benjamin Millepied months after their reported separation.
The movie star went solo to the Sunday, January 7, event in Los Angeles, wearing a bedazzled white sleeveless gown that was adorned with countless colorful crystals.
She kept the rest of her ensemble simple with natural glam, and her hair styled into a ponytail.
The mom-of-two, 42, is up for Best Actress for her role in Netflix's May December — a feat she celebrated with an Instagram post last month.
"I am so grateful to the #GoldenGlobe voters for recognizing Todd Haynes’ May December for Best Picture Musical or Comedy. I am also so blown away to be nominated alongside my incredible costars, the brilliant Julianne Moore and the revelatory Charles Melton," she wrote. "It is our first feature at MountainA, the production company Sophie Mas and I started together, and it’s a dream to have this film celebrated that we love so much, made by a team we adore."
Portman's GG appearance comes several months after it was reported that Millepied — whom she wed in 2012 — allegedly cheated on her with a younger woman.
News of his affair broke in June, and by August, it was reported that the two had separated, and the Star Wars alum started going out without her wedding ring.
As OK! revealed, an insider claimed Portman tried to see if they could make things work, but the betrayal appeared to be too much for the Oscar winner to overcome.
"Natalie is very private about her personal life, but it’s clear that she’s starting over," a source explained of the former couple, who share two kids. "She’s decided to move on with her life without Benjamin by her side."
"Deciding to take the ring off was a huge decision," the insider continued. "Natalie tried to forgive Benjamin, to look at all sides of the situation. She considered every way to salvage the marriage, but she realized it would never be the same, because the betrayal was too deep."
However, the pair was spotted together in Paris, France, in September 2023, though they both were not wearing their rings.
Neither Portman nor Millepied have commented on the status of their relationship or the alleged affair.
The two first met on the set of 2010's Black Swan, as Millipied is a dancer and choreographer.