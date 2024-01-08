Natalie Portman Attends 2024 Golden Globes Solo After Husband Benjamin Millepied's Shocking Affair: Photos

The mom-of-two, 42, is up for Best Actress for her role in Netflix's May December — a feat she celebrated with an Instagram post last month.

"I am so grateful to the #GoldenGlobe voters for recognizing Todd Haynes’ May December for Best Picture Musical or Comedy. I am also so blown away to be nominated alongside my incredible costars, the brilliant Julianne Moore and the revelatory Charles Melton," she wrote. "It is our first feature at MountainA, the production company Sophie Mas and I started together, and it’s a dream to have this film celebrated that we love so much, made by a team we adore."