Jenelle Evans' Youngest Kids 'Will Not Be Removed' From Their Home Amid David Eason Child Abuse Charges
Child Protective Services ended one of their investigations into Jenelle Evans and David Eason's household after the father-of-three was accused of physically harming his stepson, Jace, 14.
According to a source, Jenelle's youngest children, Kaiser and Ensley, "will not be removed" from their home.
However, the case investigating whether Kaiser and Ensely are safe to remain with their parents is separate from the ongoing one looking into Jace's allegations of abuse.
"[He] will never go back to Jenelle's home, not as long as David is there," the source explained.
As OK! previously reported, authorities began investigating David after the 14-year-old allegedly told medical doctors, law enforcement, Child Protective Services staff and his therapist that his stepfather physically abused him.
The former reality star was initially charged with misdemeanor child abuse for allegedly purposely inflicting physical injury to Jace and leaving "marks on [his] right arm and left and right side of the neck."
However, the charge was upgraded to a felony earlier this month.
"They found enough evidence to take his case out of district court, where misdemeanors are held, and bring it to superior," a court spokesperson told a news outlet. "District court hears misdemeanors, traffic and other infractions, whereas felony cases are heard in superior."
Another source also claimed there was evidence of the abuse captured on a Ring camera.
David has since denied the accusations on social media.
"I know you’re probably still wearing your Covid mask and waiting for aliens to fall out the sky but I can promise you one thing, THERE IS NO RING CAMERA FOOTAGE!" he wrote via Facebook. "If there was it would just prove my innocence…"
"You can pray for my downfall all you want but you’re only hurting yourself," he said in a follow-up message. "I will always stand strong because I’ve always done what’s right, no matter what you heard. So not only do your words not hurt me but they give me even more encouragement to be the best man I can be for my family!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Throughout the allegations, Jenelle chose to stand by her man, continuing to share romantic photos of them together on Instagram and calling the investigation a "smear campaign."
"Because I post a picture of me and my husband of a photo shoot that we did, like, three months ago before any of these incidents happened, I’m a horrible person?" she said in a separate social media update. "That post was made about my husband because he has helped me through depression ... I appreciate that [with] everything David’s going through, he’s actually pulling through and putting it aside to help me through my emotions."
The source spoke with The Sun about CPS ending one of their investigations into the David and Jenelle's household.