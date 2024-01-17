Jenelle Evans' Youngest Kids 'Will Not Be Removed' From Their Home Amid David Eason Child Abuse Charges

David has since denied the accusations on social media.

"I know you’re probably still wearing your Covid mask and waiting for aliens to fall out the sky but I can promise you one thing, THERE IS NO RING CAMERA FOOTAGE!" he wrote via Facebook. "If there was it would just prove my innocence…"

"You can pray for my downfall all you want but you’re only hurting yourself," he said in a follow-up message. "I will always stand strong because I’ve always done what’s right, no matter what you heard. So not only do your words not hurt me but they give me even more encouragement to be the best man I can be for my family!"

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!