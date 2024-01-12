OK Magazine
'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans Claims She Was Threatened With Jail Time in Cryptic Social Media Update: 'It's Okay, You Will All See the Light'

Jan. 12 2024

Jenelle Evans alleged she was threatened and begged fans for help telling her story to the world in a series of cryptic social media posts.

"Can’t even call for concerns about them causing mass chaos because I get threatened to get thrown in jail, nice," she wrote to her Facebook on Friday, January 12,. "It’s okay, you will all see the light eventually."

jenelle evans threatened with jail time cryptic social media post
Source: @J_EVANS1219/INSTAGRAM

Jenelle Evans claimed she was working on a documentary.

The reality star didn't elaborate further on the threat or who she was speaking with at the time, instead writing a second post about her desire to produce a documentary about her childhood, as well as more recent events in her life.

"I cannot cannot cannot cannot wait to share my story," she penned. "Every person that has treated us with disrespect will be called out, anyone that has conspired with my mother will be called out. Anything [sic] information I’ve tried to protect others with will be released. Any agencies that have done me wrongfully will be called out."

janelle evans hits back at online haters
Source: @J_EVANS1219/INSTAGRAM

She noted she's had the project outlined for 'the past two years' but is adding more to include recent events.

"I had my documentary outlined for the past 2 years on hard drive and now adding more to it," she continued. "This is having to do mainly about my childhood but now there’s a lot more to say."

"If any PRODUCTION companies are interested helping me film and edit documentary style please email," she added before providing her business address. "I am looking for experienced camera operators and editors ONLY! Looking to start the process ASAP."

Jenelle Evans
Followers flooded the comments section with mixed opinions on her bizarre posts with one calling her "embarrassing" and another speculating few would believe her anyway. A third criticized her for allegedly acting like a "victim."

However, other users empathized with Jenelle due to her history of having her life televised and reported on from a young age.

jenelle evans
Source: mega

Jenelle Evans' husband, David Eason, is currently facing child abuse charges.

"MTV has ripped these families to shreds and us the public watched it unfold. They love the drama, glamorize teen pregnancies and made people famous for it," the fan said. "Very sad and even more sad I've been watching since day one ... Yes they signed up for it but production LIES to these women and scripts their lives to be worse off. Sad."

Jenelle replied to the commenter, explaining that she's not looking for money or fame, just a chance to tell her story in her own words.

"I['d] rather not share the dark side of my childhood but why not? It explains a lot to me recently and it’s really sad.. and now it’s happening all over again," she continued. "It’s really been making me upset lately."

