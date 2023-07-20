OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > nene leakes
OK LogoNEWS

What Arrest? NeNe Leakes Goes on Designer Shopping Spending Spree and Attends Lavish Dinner Following Son's Drug Charges

ok split taylor
Source: @neneleakes/Instagram
By:

Jul. 20 2023, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Shop 'til she drops!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes showed off her lavish dinner and shopping trip amid her oldest son's recent arrest.

Article continues below advertisement
nene leakes
Source: @neneleakes/Instagram

On Wednesday, July 19, the reality TV personality posted several Instagram Stories of her extravagant outing. The uploads featured a cocktail garnished with an orange peel, a whole fish on a platter, which was lit on fire, some bright green Saint Laurent heels and some designer rings and sunglasses.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the star's shopping spree came shortly after son Bryson Bryant was hit with charges for felony possession of Fentanyl, "loitering/prowling" and giving a false name to law enforcement.

In his recently released mugshot, Bryant looked upset as he sported a black T-shirt, a beard and a short haircut upon his arrest.

nene leakes
Source: @neneleakes/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

The 33-year old was allegedly "evading police and claiming he knew the people that lived at the residence which was false" when the officers found him on private property on July 3.

At the time of the arrest, Bryant claimed to police that he was his younger brother, Brentt Leakes, who recently suffered a stroke and a heart attack. Additionally, when he was brought into the Gwinnett County Jail, Bryant told officers that he lived at an address that was no longer owned by Leakes.

MORE ON:
nene leakes
nene leakes
Source: @neneleakes/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Following Byrson's initial arrest, he was released, however, he was rearrested later once his real identity was uncovered.

Jail records say Bryant is currently being held behind bars and is allegedly scheduled to appear in court on the charges later this month.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

This is not the first time the child of Leakes and her ex Calvin Bryant has had a run-in with cops.

In 2011, he was taken in for a DUI and was arrested again a year later for driving on a suspended license. Then in 2015, he was brought in again for giving a fake name to police after they raided a McDonald's where Bryant and other suspects were allegedly trying to to print counterfeit checks.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.