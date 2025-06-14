Renewal Limbo! Netflix Shows Still Waiting for the Green Light
Bad Thoughts (Season 2)
Officially premiered on Netflix on May 13, Bad Thoughts features Tom Segura as he plays various characters in all six episodes. It offers more interesting sketches by adding cameos of Annie Abbott, Alexis Abrams, Malin Barr, Hannah Bittick, Rachel Bloom, Alexandra Broussard, Sarah Burns, Alexandra Chando, Arnold Chun, Arturo Castro, Jenn Covington, John Gholson, Jimmy Kimmel, Kirsten Kendall, Bobby Lee, Billie D. Merritt, Nic Novicki, Christina Pazsitzky, Daniella Pineda, Johnny Pemberton, Robert Iler, Ryan Sickler, Dan Stevens, Kirk Fox and Shea Whigham.
Despite serving up humor, Netflix has not greenlit a second season of Bad Thoughts as of press time.
Bet (Season 2)
Starring Miku Martineau, Bet is a live-action Netflix series based on the hit manga and anime series, Kakegurui. It follows the story of elite students at the exclusive private school, St. Dominic's, where the outcomes of gambling games establish the social hierarchy.
Though Bet premiered all 10 episodes simultaneously on May 15, Netflix has not officially renewed it for additional episodes or a new season.
No Good Deed (Season 2)
No Good Deed dropped on Netflix on December 12, 2024, but the streaming giant has still not shared any details about the potential second installment.
Still, creator Liz Feldman gave viewers hope when she revealed she always had a Season 2 in mind.
"I do think that a show like this has legs if it is done in a clever way," the showrunner told Variety. "I'm very excited to sit down and talk to Netflix about what those plans are. They know a little bit, but I do think that this show has some life left to live, and I really hope that we get to see it through."
Pulse (Season 2)
Pulse brought an all-new medical drama when it began streaming on Netflix on April 3, presenting a star-studded cast that included Willa Fitzgerald, Colin Woodell, Jack Bannon, Jessie T. Usher and Chelsea Muirhead, among others.
Despite its rollercoaster finale, it remains on the list of shows still awaiting renewal for another season by Netflix.
Ransom Canyon (Season 2)
Ransom Canyon already aired its season finale, but Netflix has not officially announced whether the series will be renewed for a second season.
On the other hand, creator April Blair would like to see the viewers "want more" after watching the hit show.
"My favorite feeling is when a show ends, and you don't want it to end, and you just want more," she told Tudum. "It makes you feel warm and familiar, and you don't want to let go. That is how I hope people feel. It's how I feel about the show watching it."
Although it is not yet slated for a new installment, Blair revealed they have already started the writers' room.
The Residence (Season 2)
While Netflix has not renewed The Residence for a second season after it premiered on March 20, creator Paul William Davies has already hyped the viewers by confirming he has ideas for a potential new installment.
"I really love Cordelia Cupp; I really enjoyed coming up with her and writing her. Uzo is amazing," Davies told Deadline. "I love the relationship between Cordelia and Edwin. There are lots more stories to tell about her adventures and him with her."
He added, "We'll see how people feel about the show but I certainly would be lying if I said I hadn't thought a lot about it, and didn't have a lot of ideas about where it could go."
The Watcher (Season 2)
A few weeks after The Watcher premiered on October 13, 2022, Netflix gave the go-ahead for a second season.
"Audiences can't take their eyes off Monster and The Watcher. The creative team of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, on Monster, along with Eric Newman, on The Watcher, are masterful storytellers [who've] captivated audiences all over the world. The back-to-back force of these two series is due to Ryan's distinct, original voice, which created cultural sensations," Bela Bajaria, the head of global TV at Netflix, said in November 2022.
But over two years after it was given a renewal, the mystery horror series has yet to show any progress. In September 2024, Naomi Watts, who portrayed Nora Brannock, also told Entertainment Weekly she did not have an update on the development at the time.