Renewal Limbo! Netflix Shows Still Waiting for the Green Light

No Good Deed dropped on Netflix on December 12, 2024, but the streaming giant has still not shared any details about the potential second installment.

Still, creator Liz Feldman gave viewers hope when she revealed she always had a Season 2 in mind.

"I do think that a show like this has legs if it is done in a clever way," the showrunner told Variety. "I'm very excited to sit down and talk to Netflix about what those plans are. They know a little bit, but I do think that this show has some life left to live, and I really hope that we get to see it through."