Meghan Markle Slammed For Hypocritically Preaching Forgiveness While Holding Grudge Against Her Father
Something isn't adding up – and perhaps it's time the Duchess of Sussex takes advice of her own.
Meghan Markle once expressed forgiveness as a great virtue to have, yet her husband, Prince Harry, claimed she "doesn't have" a relationship with her father, Thomas Markle, since she refused to make amends after their 2018 fallout.
As viewers of the bombshell Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan watched the royal couple expose the demise of the father-daughter dynamic, many took to social media to share their thoughts.
ROYAL FAMILY MADE MEGHAN MARKLE CUT OFF FRIENDS & FAMILY BEFORE WEDDING TO PRINCE HARRY
One individual found Meghan's fatherly feud rather hypocritical, considering the mother-of-two, 41, previously preached the importance of forgiveness.
"Meghan once said, 'I think forgiveness is really important. It takes a lot more energy to not forgive, but it takes a lot of effort to forgive.' I guess this doesn't apply to her own father..." the Twitter user wrote after watching episode three of the explosive series, which was released on Thursday, December 8.
PIERS MORGAN SLAMS 'MS. COMPASSION' MEGHAN MARKLE FOR 'TRASHING HER OWN FATHER' AS HE 'RECOVERS FROM A MASSIVE STROKE'
A fan of the Duchess appeared to disagree with the above tweet, stating, "he sells every word she says, she begged him to stop and he refused. He said it is his turn to get as much money as he can. He did this to himself." (The fan was referring to Thomas constantly dishing out his daughter's private information to reporters.)
In the Netflix docuseries, Meghan and Harry revealed screenshots of a text conversation between the "Archetypes" podcast host and her father from May 17, 2018 – just two days before the royals tied the knot.
"Please can I ask that you stop talking to any press…" Meghan begged her father, who had been hospitalized at the time after suffering a heart attack. "You haven’t returned any of our 20+ calls since we all spoke on Saturday morning; which only adds to the hurt you’ve been causing."
“We aren’t angry but we really do need to speak to you. Love M and H," the message concluded as Meghan and Harry pleaded for any sort of response.
Thomas eventually replied, stating, “I’ve done nothing to hurt you Meghan or anyone else," claiming, "I know nothing about phone calls. I’m sorry my heart attack is there any inconvenience for you."
"If only I had died. Then you guys could pretend to be sad," the 78-year-old quipped, causing Harry to take control of the conversation as he strongly believed someone else had control of Thomas' phone.
The next three episodes of Harry & Meghan will be released next week on Thursday, December 15.