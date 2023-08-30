New CEO of CNN: Staffers Cautiously Optimistic Things Will 'Get Better' Despite Low Morale
CNN has announced the appointment of Mark Thompson, former CEO of the New York Times and director general of the BBC, as its new CEO and chairman.
Thompson will also serve as the network's global editor-in-chief, overseeing its large international team of 4,000 employees. The move comes at a critical time for CNN, which has faced layoffs, disappointing ratings and reported catastrophic morale levels in recent years.
Thompson's hiring comes as CNN's parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, seeks to replace the current interim leadership, known as "the quad," who have been running the network since the departure of former CEO Chris Licht, whose sudden firing prompted the need for new leadership at the network.
Although the appointment brings cautious optimism among CNN staffers, there are concerns about the frequent management changes and the network's overall direction.
Sources within CNN have expressed hope for stability and believe that Thompson’s experience, particularly in the world of streaming and digital media, could be beneficial.
However, there are reservations about the mandate given by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav to adopt a more centrist approach, rather than continuing with the more partisan approach of the previous administration.
Some CNN insiders have expressed excitement about the hiring of a journalist with a successful track record of turning around media outlets.
They hope that Thompson's leadership will bring positive changes to the network. However, the new CEO will face significant challenges, including the task of improving morale among employees and dealing with a ratings crisis.
Despite a recent revamp of CNN's prime-time lineup, the network has yet to regain its previous audience share and consistently lags behind competitors, such as Fox News. To address the lagging ratings, there is a call for more innovation and risk-taking in programming.
"Things can only get better," one insider told a news outlet.
The network's on-air talent believes that fostering an environment that encourages creativity and experimentation will also make CNN more interesting to viewers.
Thompson will be responsible for guiding the network's programming slate through the upcoming presidential election campaign.
In light of the recent controversy surrounding Licht, who was slammed for being out-of-touch with the newsroom and overly critical of CNN's coverage during the Trump era, insiders suggested that Thompson should maintain a low profile and avoid media attention.
Insider sources and quotes were obtained by Mediaite.