CNN Strikes Again: Alisyn Camerota Axed From Primetime Hosting Gig After Caught Holding Hands With Ex-CEO Jeff Zucker
Another one bites the dust. Alisyn Camerota has been axed from her 10 p.m. primetime hosting gig at CNN just two weeks after she was caught holding hands with the network's former CEO Jeff Zucker.
Camerota was the star of CNN Tonight every weeknight from 10 p.m. until midnight, however, viewers will now see different faces when they tune in to the news show.
CNN's senior political correspondent Abby Phillip will take over the first hour of the primetime segment, while the network's chief legal analyst Laura Coates will anchor the second half, a news publication revealed on Monday morning, August 14.
Camerota's role at CNN will now consist of reporting for CNN's more long-form programs — likely including The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, which airs on Sunday evenings.
News that the 57-year-old was ousted from her primetime position comes just one day after Camerota alluded to the start of a "new adventure" in an Instagram post shared Sunday, August 13.
"As the sun sets on a great family vacation, feeling grateful and excited for all our new adventures. #gratitude," Camerota wrote alongside a solo shot of herself, as well as sweet pictures of her three children — twin daughters Francesca and Alessandra, 18, and her son, Nathaniel, 16.
- CNN's Dana Bash Scoffs at Donald Trump for Being Mad About Indictment: The Family Members of Those Who Died on January 6 Are 'Angry as Well'
- Donald Trump Was 'Raging on the Plane' on His Way Back From His Arraignment: 'He Was Definitely P----- Off'
- Anderson Cooper Slams Donald Trump for Claiming D.C. Is Full of 'Filth and Decay': 'That Is the City He Left Behind'
After learning Camerota — who has been married to her husband, Tim Lewis, since 2002 — lost her famed role as a nightly anchor, fans of the television journalist went back to the comments section of her latest post to express their upset with CNN's decision.
"I am beyond shocked at the news this a.m. 😢😢😢 NOT fair," one supporter expressed, as another added, "just found out about your move from weeknights!! 😢 You will be missed! Best of luck on Sundays."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
A third confessed: "These fools! With all due respect, everyone after Erin Burnett is boring and I won't be regularly watching. Outside of Erin's show and News Central, CNN kinda lost me."
"DEMOTED!" a hater curtly spewed of Camerota — who was only recently selected to permanently host CNN Tonight in January of this year.
The New York Times revealed Camerota was removed from her primtetime hosting position.