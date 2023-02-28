Trumper Tantrum! Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back At Donald Trump For Trying To Censor Him On Late Night Talk Show

The host thought about what Trump, 76, could be so mad about and went on to list some of the nicknames he created, including “Mar-a-Lardo” and “Daddy Bone Spurs.”

“Wow, what a fragile little snowflake,” Kimmel stated. “He’s a blowhard and a snowflake. He’s a blow-flake is what he is! He should change the hats to say ‘Make America Whine Again.’”

Later on, he speculated Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, “sleep in separate bedrooms because she was laughing too hard at my monologue every night” and thought about if Fox News would defend his jokes.

“I doubt it!” he said.