New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu Slams Donald Trump, Says Voters Are 'Tired' Of Having Someone 'Yell At Them All The Time'

This is hardly the first time the politician has spoken out about Trump, 76.

In March, he scoffed at the idea of the businessman, who was arrested and arraigned on April 4 for allegedly paying Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about their alleged affair, being able to win over voters again.

"As far as​ ​former President Trump, I think he’s going to run – obviously he’s in the race. He’s not going to be the nominee. That’s just not going to happen​,” he said on Meet the Press.