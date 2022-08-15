Nancy Heche Outlives 4 Out Of Her 5 Children, Once Scolded Anne For Dating Ellen DeGeneres

Nancy Heche, the mother of the late actress Anne Heche, has now outlived four out of her five children.

Nancy only has child left: Abigail. Anne died on Friday, August 12, after she crashed her car into a home in California and went into a coma, while Cynthia passed away from a heart defect at just 2-months-old, and Nathan died in a car crash. Additionally, Susan Bergman succumbed to brain cancer in 2006.